Camp is a great opportunity for children to meet new people and learn about lifestyles that differ from their own. Many friendships formed at camp last long after children go home. In an effort to encourage the formation of these friendships, camp officials must foster an environment of openness and inclusion.
Camp officials Anthony Corona, youth recreation supervisor at Orange Community Education & Recreation, and Teri Dombrowksi, fitness manager at Chagrin Valley Athletic Club in Bainbridge, weighed in on how their camps prevent cliques and promote bonding among campers.
“Each week of camp starts off with fun ice breaker games and activities that encourage campers to share something personal about themselves,” Corona said.
Corona said that the camp is partnering with Lake Metroparks this summer to provide a “Survivor” type of team challenge. In addition, the camp hosts weekly scavenger hunts and changes the makeup of teams each week so that the campers have an opportunity to work with everyone.
The camp also goes on field trips to escape rooms, where campers must work as a team to find their way out, Corona noted.
The camp adheres to Orange City School District’s zero tolerance policy when it comes to bullying, Corona explained.
“If we notice bullying or have it reported to us, we follow up with all parties involved, make sure the parents know,” Corona stated. “If it continues further then we have grounds for suspension, and possible removal from camp.”
Corona stated that two of the core values at Orange Lions Camp are relationships and respect.
“We strive to build meaningful and positive relationships between campers, families and the OCER community by creating a comfortable environment for all to optimize everyone’s experience,” Corona pointed out.
Corona noted that the camp changes up games and activities, so as to foster an opportunity for campers to interact with different peers and engage in different activities each week “because that is ultimately what camp is all about, having fun and making new friends,” he added.
When camp officials notice cliques starting to form, Corona stated that they encourage campers to imagine themselves in the shoes of someone on the outside and challenge them to think about how they may feel.
“In some extreme cases we have reassigned campers into different groups to break the cliques,” Corona explained.
Dombrowski stated that the games played at CVAC’s camp are non-competitive and encourage teamwork and cooperation.
“There is a game all the campers love to play called gaga ball,” Dombrowski noted. “It is basically a safer version of dodgeball where you hit a soft ball with an open palm and the camper that gets touched by the ball is out.”
Dombrowski went on to point out that a large age range of campers can participate in the game because the ball stays low to the ground and is never thrown.
Dombrowski explained that campers eating lunch together serves as another opportunity for them to get to know each other.
“All campers are responsible for the cleanliness of the table,” Dombrowski stated. “This encourages teamwork and cooperation.”
Another effort that camp officials put forth is pairing up kids who have similar interests to make the day more engaging, Dombrowski explained.
“We tell all of our campers that ‘everyone at camp is your friend,’” Dombrowski stated. “We want to have fun and make new friends at camp.”