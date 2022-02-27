Overnight camp offers children a little taste of independence away from their parents for a week or more. It is good to be prepared, and that starts with what to pack.
Aviva Millstone, associate director of Camp Ramah in Canada, Nessa Geffen, director of Ramah Eastern Great Lakes, and Randy Lubratich, community engagement coordinator for Habonim Dror Camp Tavor, said campers should bring energy and imagination, but also plenty of clothes for all weather conditions.
Camp Ramah in Canada is located in Ontario and welcomes rising second through rising 11th graders from Canada and the Eastern Great Lakes region to join the camp for anywhere from one to seven weeks. Ramah Eastern Great Lakes offers a chance for rising second to rising fifth graders to get a taste of Ramah Canada while staying closer to home.
“Ramah Eastern Great Lakes is a 10-day taste of Ramah program and this summer it will be taking place at Camp Ho Mita Koda, which is about 30 minutes outside of Beachwood,” Geffen said. Camp Ho Mita Koda is in Newbury Township.
The idea of REGL is to have younger campers start out at an overnight camp closer to home and then “graduate” to Ramah in Canada once they’ve built a community, Geffen added.
REGL and Ramah in Canada offer plenty of activities to keep campers busy and entertained, from water programs to sports and art programs, all while building a great Jewish community, Millstone said. When preparing for camp, it’s important to pack a good range of clothing for all weather and activities.
“In Canada, at night it can get a little chilly so making sure that there is plenty of comfy clothing like sweatshirts and sweatpants,” Geffen said. “I feel like often at Ramah Canada, people wake up in the morning and start with a sweatshirt and sweatpants, and by mid-morning they’re in shorts and a T-shirt. So a big range of clothing is probably good for both camps.”
Millstone and Geffen highlighted other important items such as comfortable bedding, shower shoes, towels, shampoo and conditioner, and any comforts of home.
Camp Tavor located in Three Rivers, Mich., offers programs from one week to five weeks long to rising second through rising 12th graders. It offers activities on the waterfront, sports, arts and skill development.
“So you should remember the basics if you need or want them – goggles, books, card games and definitely bug spray,” Lubratich wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “But, the most important thing to pack for camp is imagination and passion. At Camp Tavor, our unique youth leadership structure allows all our staff and campers to experience being a mentor and teacher to each other.”
All weather conditions and activities for camp should be considered when packing clothes, so it’s important to bring a raincoat, boots, a warm sweater and one or two choices of a nice Shabbat outfit, Lubratich said. Other necessities should include mosquito netting, stationary for letters home and a favorite blanket, pillow or stuffed animal.
“For some first-year campers, the prospect of a week away from home can be a little scary,” Lubratich said. “While camp counselors are especially good at helping campers adjust by facilitating new friendships, sometimes a little piece of home can make the difference.”