Performing art camps offer children of all ages the opportunity to explore the arts across different forms and gear activities to their interests.
Ed Gallagher, director of education at Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, and Valerie Temple, program coordinator of the Odyssey Film Program at Cleveland State University, both said campers should choose a camp based on their interests and skills they want to further develop.
“When a parent is deciding where to send their child that – they know what they’re expectations are for the camp before sending them,” Gallagher said. “So if you want someone to experience all the art forms, knowing what that looks like to you and finding that right fit is such an important thing.”
Beck Center offers camps in dance, music, theater and visual arts that each end with some sort of performance or exhibition. The camps are offered to campers aged seven through 18, with one camp for 5- to 7-year-olds, said Gallagher.
“We have one camp called the Arts Sampler Camp and that one is all dance, music, theater and visual arts,” Gallagher said. “So we look at all four art forms and then within each of those art forms we do different styles of the arts.”
The camps vary in length from one to three weeks, for one to three hours each day so there is opportunity for campers to attend multiple camps and learn different art forms.
There are even opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to attend a camp and use the same equipment and facilities available to Cleveland State’s School of Film and Media Arts students. The Odyssey Program offers four sessions over the summer to 13- to 18-year-olds that cover all areas of filmmaking from screenwriting to directing and acting to producing and editing.
“If you’re interested in going to film school, if you’re interested in getting up close to and seeing what the Cleveland State University film program is like, this really gives you a good idea of what you would be getting in the four years if you wanted to attend the college program,” Temple said.
The first camp offered in June is a three week long experiential camp where campers will complete their very own film from writing to producing and editing. The other camps are offered for one week each in July and have an intensive focus on the different areas of filmmaking.
“They should really think about what they are interested in pursuing,” said Temple, a resident of Cleveland. “If they’re interested in filmmaking at all, they’re interested in this as a career possibly, this would be a great way to see if you like it upfront. This is a great way to try it out before you decide to become a filmmaker in college.”