As the world reopens after what may feel like a two-year hiatus, day camp options are also opening up this summer – for children of all ages and even, in some cases, for adults.
“I think, this summer, and even last summer, more than ever before, camp’s important,” said Lauren Schmidt, camp manager of The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp in Shaker Heights. “Camp’s important in a normal situation because it pushes kids outside of their comfort zone, has them meet people that maybe they would not have met before and learn how to work and play, and learn in a group setting that’s different than the classroom, but expands their ability to critically think, and engage and play with other people.
“With COVID, kids lost so much in the classroom in the last couple years, that being able to go to summer camp, where they’re outside more, they can be a little bit more free to explore and learn. It helps them regain some of those, most importantly, social skills that they maybe lost or weren’t able to experience because of COVID.”
At the adventure camp, the goal is “less screen time, more outside time,” Schmidt said. “The muddier the shoes, the better.”
For preschool through ninth graders, the nature-based science camp allows campers to explore nature at the 20-acre nature center and in the nearby parklands.
“They’re all within the realm of nature and conservation, ecology, biology, natural history,” she said. “So that’s kind of our main focus.”
The oldest campers go on field trips to the Cleveland Metroparks as well as other nature centers, and national parks.
The camp offers a morning half-day program for the youngest campers. This year, for the first time, the nature center is offering a five-week, half-day afternon program. While slots for the youngest campers are filled for the morning time, the afternoon half-day program still has space. There is also room for campers in the oldest group.
And the camp does offer scholarships that are still available.
The Nature Center’s 2020 camp was virtual, and while the summer camp in 2021 was in person, it was scaled to a smaller size to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the pandemic.
“This year is an important year for kids to get back outside and back into nature,” Schmidt said. “We’re excited to have kind of a more normal camp experience. … We’re hoping to do it as normal as we can, but also still as safe as we can, so that not only our kids, but our staff are comfortable with what we’re doing.”
Shelby Goldstein, program director for Park Day Camp based at Park Synagogue’s Pepper Pike campus, said her camp’s mission is for every child to leave camp “saying that, that’s the best day of their life.”
She said Park’s staff works to build relationships between campers and counselors, between campers and administrative staff and “fostering these relationships amongst the kids.”
As part of the camp experience at Park, children will celebrate Shabbat in weekly sessions, Goldstein said, offering a way to enhance their identity as Jews.
“It’s a really great way to get them involved in the Jewish community and to practice those Jewish values,” she said. “It just creates a really nice sense of community, where … they can go to a place, knowing that they’re going to have fun knowing that … people know who they are, their people care about them. And it’s just a really great place for them to go to meet those Jewish kids and to have a wonderful time.”
Park’s camp is offered for children ranging in age from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.
This is the first year Park is offering pre-kindergarten camp, and Goldstein said the camp’s staff has experience working with children of all ages.
“We trained our counselors to … kind of know how to best meet those kids’ needs,” Goldstein said. “We’re not going to pair a child entering sixth grade with a … child entering pre-K for the whole summer. We split our children up into their age group, and our counselors are really great at planning activities that best suit their kids. Because even if kids are both going into third grade, they might have different interests. And our counselors are really good at navigating those and kind of catering and building the activities to what interests their particular children.”
Park’s typical camp day has, in years past, started with a morning circle attended by the entire camp.
“I would lead them in a variety of Jewish songs, just to get the day started,” Goldstein said, adding that there are also “silly camp songs.”
“Then we would kind of break off into our individual groups,” she said. “So it really would just be a variety of what the counselors have planned for the day.
“We try to be outside as much as we can,” Goldstein said. “So it would just be a variety of art projects, taking sports with our sports instructor, music with our music director. We serve lunch daily and swimming.”
Park’s lunch and snacks are kosher. It has a wait list for certain age groups.
“We were closed for the past two years due to COVID,” Goldstein said. “So we’re very thankful that we’ve been able to … have these numbers and be kind of back where we were.”
Annie Schwarz, vice president for institutional advancement at The Music Settlement in Cleveland, said adults, as well as children, can benefit from summer camp.
“For us, it’s always been that safe environment for children to develop social skills, decision making skills, self-confidence, but also, of course, have fun,” Schwarz said. “Outside of the full school schedule, the summer allows these children more time to sample and explore different places, different groups, different interests.”
The Music Settlement offers a range of experiences, mostly built around music and the arts for people ranging in age from 3 to adult.
While many of its camps take place at its Center for Music, some are offered through its Center for Early Childhood.
Camps take place in both University Circle and Ohio City.
“But we’ve recently, just this summer, added several camps to our music therapy offerings, for a number of different reasons,” she said.
Partly due to the isolation brought on by quarantine related to the COVID-19 pandemic, “There has been a significant increase in the need for therapeutic services across a broad clientele,” Schwarz said.
Among the camps offered through the Center for Music Therapy is one for 3- to 5-year-old children and their parents called Movers and Shakers.
“We hope that children of all ages, even up to kids at heart in our seniors and adult populations, take advantage of some of our offerings too, because the positive effects are broad reaching,” she said.
For children, “We often talk about how we increase capacities for these campers to learn to have teamwork and self-awareness.”
In addition, she said, The Music Settlement offers “other ways for people to have areas where they can feel safe and have a safe environment to be amongst people that they can be expressive with.”
Through the Center for Music Therapy, The Music Settlement is offering Voice of My Body for women to explore body image. Play With Pride is a summer experience for adults who identify as LGBTQ+.
The Music Settlement is also offering a Songwriting Boot Camp for 12- to 18-year-olds, and J@ms Jazz Camp for 10- to 18-year-olds; Spirituals Camp and Summer Musical Revue Camp, both for people ages 15 and up. Also for adults, there’s Settlement Singers Choir Camp.
In addition, there are options for budding classical musicians, starting with Intro to Suzuki, for campers 4 to 6 years old.
Some camps are geared toward students who are studying specific instruments. Others are geared toward those who may be new to music.
Schwarz said, “This is a great introduction for them to be able to experience some of the things that we do but without having to thoroughly commit to a full-year program.”
The Music Settlement offers financial assistance to those who qualify.
“We are excited for camps, I have to tell you,” Schwarz said. “We think people are almost equally as excited. I think they’re all looking for things to realize the positive experiences. And so we’re hopeful that we’ll have lots of activity this summer.”