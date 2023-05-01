Using professionals for camps that are niche-focused can be a great way to enhance a camper’s experiences. Whether a camp hires professionals to be counselors, or brings in professionals for a special treat to campers, their knowledge and experience can have significant impact on what the campers learn.
Ed Gallagher, director of education at Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood; and Ellen Rooney, Odyssey and student success program coordinator at Cleveland State University, discussed how bringing in professionals adds to campers’ experiences.
“We make sure that we have a really good set of musical theater choreographers that are with us,” Gallagher said. “We bring in a handful of folks that are wonderful pianists, in terms of being accompanists for singing for musical theater. We really make sure that we have those teachers with that right skill set to teach and work towards the product at the end.”
The camp also uses older campers to be demonstrators for the younger campers, he pointed out. This helps the older campers develop leadership skills and helps the younger campers have something to aspire to.
“We want the participants in the camps to see the kids who are just a little bit older than they are (and) where they can be someday,” he said. “If we can build great leaders and people for the future, then that’s on equal footing as an amazing musician and Broadway star down the road.”
As for faculty members, he explained that he looks for people who will instill the love of the art form in them, and teach whatever level they’re teaching and have those students keep advancing.
“I want a good balance between someone that is a quality educator, leader and talented in their art form for what we’re teaching,” he said. “I also want them to be good teachers in terms of interpersonal communication, setting the stage for success for our students and being good models for our students; and we want them to be supportive.”
Rooney said they strive to include professionals in their programs because the school’s purpose is to train professionals.
“Part of the Odyssey program is to reach out to high school students that have an interest and a passion in filmmaking,” she said.
There are many programs throughout Cuyahoga County that emphasize stage and theater skills, but very few provide opportunities for students to learn the skills that are needed for film making, she pointed out. These skills can be very different from theater skills.
“Bringing in our local professionals is a really important part of our curriculum,” she mentioned. “We work with various people that work with Cleveland Film Commission in terms of finding locations and what that process is. We have workshops in special effects and learning how to create wounds and various other special effects.”
They will be bringing in a headshot professional to talk about marketing and a director to talk about the casting process, she pointed out.
“We try to find as many different professionals in different areas of film making to bring them in and give as well rounded of an educational experience as we can,” Rooney said.