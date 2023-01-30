Rabbi Hannah Wallick was hired as the 21st camp director for Camp Young Judaea Midwest, according to a news release. Wallick will work with the year-round professional team and the board of directors during the transition.
Since 2013, Wallick has served as vice president of leadership and global at the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. She is the spiritual leader of Moses Montefiore Congregation in Appleton, Wis.
“Through a national search that included dozens of qualified candidates, the search committee was unanimous in its support of Hannah becoming CYJ Midwest’s next director,” Cheryl Hanson, director search chair of Camp Young Judaea Midwest, said in the release. “Hannah’s unique understanding of both large and small Jewish communities in the Midwest, as well as her demonstrated passion for working with kids, parents and staff made her a natural choice to lead CYJ Midwest into the future.”
Wallick spent time at summer camp as a camper, on staff and in leadership. She has her bachelor’s degree in Jewish studies from the University of Pennsylvania and her ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary, according to the release.
“CYJ Midwest has been built on the shoulders of the leaders whose vision, hard work and dedication to our mission have impacted the lives of thousands of campers and staff over the past decades,” Barbara Baumann, board president of Camp young Judaea, said in the release. “I am thrilled to welcome Hannah as our next director of CYJ Midwest and look forward to working together with her as our camp continues to bring extraordinary experiences to hundreds of young people each summer.”
Adina Frydman, CEO of Young Judaea Global, said in the release, “Having grown up in a Zionist youth movement and spent much of her career to date working in the Jewish engagement space, Hannah Wallick is the right person to become the next Director of Camp Young Judaea Midwest.”