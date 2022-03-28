When you ask someone who spent their summers at camp about their favorite childhood memories, you just might find out that going to camp every year, making friends and learning skills rank high in their recollections. Many campers are dedicated to returning to the same camp each summer.
Dave Devey, director of Falcon Camp in Carrollton, Katherine Ekeberg, office administrator at Jump Start Gymnastics in Beachwood, and Mary Rouse, director of outdoor experiences at Cleveland Metroparks in Cleveland, weighed in on the benefits of returning to the same camp every year.
“If you have progression, if you have a comfort level with the rules and the boundaries of what the program level is; as a camper, as a parent, if you see growth, you get good purpose in return,” Devey said.
He outlined the importance of camp administrators conversing with campers and their parents about what they enjoyed and what can be better to aid in improving the camp and the experiences it offers.
Camp Falcon has a 72% to 75% return rate, which Devey said is comfortable because it allows for new faces to join each year, bringing energy and variety, while still maintaining familiarity and camp values through repeat campers.
He highlighted that returning to a camp that has progressive programs for skills is beneficial.
“If camp is going to be exactly the same, if there is no growth, it may be time to do something else,” Devey advised.
Jump Start gets a combination of returning campers, Ekeberg said, adding that many campers’ siblings also join in on the fun.
Jump Start offers competitive gymnastics camps and half-day programs for the younger children, Ekeberg stated.
Some returning campers have been coming back for years, some may leave for a bit and return and some may come from out of state and stay with a relative during their time at camp, Ekeberg noted.
“With our gymnastics, we’re always trying to progress our kids,” Ekeberg stated, noting that Jump Start works to teach new skills, improve current ones and “grab on” to what their campers have learned.
“Our goal with all of our kids is to help them achieve their greatest athletic and personal potentials,” she explained.
Cleveland Metroparks has over 70 different camp options, ranging from nature exploration, arts and crafts, sailing, archery, hiking and more, Rouse stated. There are camps open to children ages 3 to 17.
Because the camps are age group-specific, she said that children often return to experience programs in new age groups as they grow up.
“A lot of our camp participants do return the following year,” Rouse pointed out. “Since we offer such a large variety of camps, each year participants may want to try out a different camp focusing on a different activity.”