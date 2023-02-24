Rivka Schwager of Cleveland Heights enjoys her summers at Camp Bnos Maraava in Marshall, Ind.
Rivka, a student at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood and a member of Young Israel of Cleveland in Beachwood, spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News about her camp experiences.
CJN: How old were you when you started going to camp?
Rivka: I was supposed to go, going into sixth grade, so I guess I was 11. But then, what happened was it was COVID that year, so they shut down my bunk. I was the youngest bunk, so I guess they wanted the least people possible, so the first year I actually went to camp was going into seventh grade. I had just turned 12.
CJN: What is your favorite camp activity?
Rivka: I like a lot of them. I like sports. Night activities are fun. I like it all.
CJN: What is your favorite camp memory?
Rivka: I have two. One was this year. It was my brother’s bar mitzvah. He’s my twin, so I had to leave the last sabbath at camp, right before it. I was leaving Thursday morning and at 7 o’clock in the morning, my counselors woke us up, and me and my whole bunk had a going away party where we had s’mores, and it was really nice. The other one was we had this thing called a color run or a foam run where, in a pavilion, there was a bunch of foam shooters that had colorful foam bubbles and you dance in it and run through it. It’s really fun. It was blue and we all ended up full of color, and then we come back to our bunk houses and something happened and our water wasn’t working. The whole camp’s water shut down. So we didn’t really have water. Our bunk house was the only one that had it and it was cold. We were able to shower but there was barely any water, so it was only our bunk house and they had to get like 20 port-a-potties and that ended up being fixed but, yeah, that was fun.
CJN: What physical skills have you learned at camp?
Rivka: I learned how to play all kinds of sports, like basketball. I learned a bunch of new sports.
CJN: How has camp impacted your social life?
Rivka: Lots of my friends are camp friends. I talk to them. It’s nice.
CJN: How has camp impacted your Jewish faith?
Rivka: We pray in the morning and in the afternoon. So, I learned a bunch of new concepts and it’s really nice. Also, the sabbath where there’s singing. It definitely affected my Jewish knowledge. I understand what the words mean more. Of course, camp isn’t only camp, but it’s also the Jewish aspect. We have praying. That was really special. I know more of the prayers. I understand more of it and the concepts. Just the general outlook on Judaism is nice. They have a really good system.
CJN: What other aspects of your life has camp had a positive impact on?
Rivka: Before I went to camp, I never really knew what a big crowd looked like. I mean, I did, but I’m from Cleveland. It’s a pretty small place. So I guess the other aspect that changed is I’ve always been comfortable around crowds, I’m a big extrovert. But I’m used to it now and if I meet a random person, let’s say I’m somewhere where there’s a lot of random people, I’m not as shy to just go up and start talking with them.
CJN: Is there anything else you would like to share?
Rivka: I think camp is something that – unless someone’s not good around a lot of people – I think it’s something that most people, if they’re fortunate enough to go, should. It helps them in a lot of different ways. The social aspect of it, the physical aspect, I feel like it really does make someone a better person.