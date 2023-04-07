Israeli authorities say at least one person was killed and six people were wounded in a suspected attack in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub. The exact nature of the attack Friday was not immediately clear, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry referred to it as a “terror attack,” a term Israeli officials use for assaults perpetuated by Palestinians. Israeli police said that a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park in the city before flipping over. Police said they shot the driver of the car. Israel’s rescue service meanwhile described the incident as a shooting attack.