Max Yamson, the executive director of Camp Livingston in Bennington, Ind., an overnight camp attended by Ohio residents, decided to attend a meeting in 2020 to learn about service dogs.
Afterward, he decided to have a service dog at his camp. It’s a decision that has had a positive impact on campers and staff, he said.
Yamson said he heard of an organization called Circle Tail, located about 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati that trains and places service dogs. He decided to attend their meeting to learn more.
“I could see how having a therapy animal would be wildly helpful for campers and counselors,” Yamson said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, Yamson and his family first became a foster family for one of the dogs, a black Labrador retriever named Tweed. He said that experience made him even more certain about the benefits of a service dog for counselors, campers and staff.
“(Tweed) could console staff and campers,” Yamson said. “She could be a reward. She can just put a smile on someone’s face by walking past them.”
Tweed was one part of the four-legged support staff in 2022 at Camp Livingston, he said. Other participants included a second support dog and a therapy bunny.
Leslie Kreines, facility dog coordinator for Circle Tail, said Tweed is part of Circle Tail’s facility program, which typically places dogs in schools or care facilities. Camp Livingston was the first camp to use one of Circle Tail’s dogs. Other camps, including Camp Joy in Clarksville, around 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati and the JCC Camp in Cincinnati, followed suit.
Those dogs will technically be interns, as they are still learning the ropes, she said.
“We have them intern at camp because it’s a limited time so it’s a great way to get the dogs used to being around kids,” Kreines said. “And it’s a benefit for the kids, too.”
As part of the process, camps are asked to complete a report card on the dog, she said. This feedback will help set the dog up for success in their long-term assignment.
After their time at camp, the dogs spend time at one of two women’s correctional facilities in Dayton where they undergo more intense training before they are ready to graduate into the field, Kreines said.
“Facility dogs generally will be part of a school where they will work five days a week,” she said. “We spend a lot of time to make the right match of dog and location.”
While discussing the effect therapy dogs like Tweed can have on campers, Kreines shared a story where she was walking past a camp cabin with one of her intern dogs, when the dog started pulling to go inside. She said since the dogs are specially trained not to pull, she thought either something was wrong with the dog or something was off in the cabin.
She said, “So we went inside and I asked, ‘Does someone in here need a dog?’ Sure enough there was a kid sitting on their bed just crying. That dog knew someone needed them.”
Yamson, who now serves on the Circle Tail board, said when not at camp, Tweed works as a Circle Tail ambassador. In that role, she spends time visiting local public schools and stopping in at various organizations’ meetings to generate awareness and support for the Circle Tail program.
“She is an amazing dog,” Yamson said of Tweed. “These dogs are just of a different temperament. They are taught to really pay attention to everyone. They’re taught to love.”
Noell Wolfgram Evans is a freelance journalist.