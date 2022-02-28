With camp registration season in full swing, parents across Northeast Ohio are determining where to send their children this summer.
While the Cleveland area is home to many camps – from day camps and overnight camps, to religious programs and others focused on any interest under the sun – community sports camps are also a good option, according to Vince Anzalone, junior director at Cleveland Racquet Club in Pepper Pike, Teri Dombrowski, fitness manager at Chagrin Valley Athletic Club in Bainbridge Township, and Mark Nestor, director of auxiliary programs at Hawken School in Lyndhurst.
Before signing up for a camp program, families should decide if their camper would do well at a sport-specific camp, like one just based on football for example, or a more general camp experience that offers many activities, including sports.
“A camp that specializes in a specific activity or sport allows the campers to be exposed to all aspects of one activity,” Dombrowski said. “Skill building is usually the focus of a single activity camp. But camps that offer sports in addition to other programming offer campers a variety of activities for participation instead of one skill set for a sport.”
General exposure to a sport is a great place to start for summer camps, Nestor said.
“In the area there are so many opportunities for kids to have general exposure, which is wonderful,” he said. “There is a lot of good instruction there. But when you get a child who is completely passionate about a specific sport, there are great options for that too.”
Specifically referencing the tennis camps at Cleveland Racquet Club, Anzalone said many children have time to experience soccer, football or baseball at general camps but “they don’t get to play (tennis) as long as us coaches would really like to see.”
“But, tennis is a lifetime sport,” he explained. “We believe tennis is not only a vehicle to the sports world but to become a young adult. It teaches responsibility and you’re out there by yourself. Most team sports you have a coach the whole time, but as a tennis instructor, you get to teach kids to be themselves out there on the court.”
And tennis isn’t the only sport to teach applicable skills on and off the court, Nestor said.
“I am a big proponent for teams’ sports and the benefits that come from that,” he said. “Here, you get thrown into a new group of kids in a sports setting – which can teach you leadership skills and how to approach life’s challenges. A lot of times with sports, you have all of the ‘alphas’ in one group. In your own friend group, you may be the alpha, and at camp you have to learn how to be a team player instead.”
But how does a parent know which sport would be right for their child? Dombrowski put it simply – do your research.
“Choose a camp that has activities that align with the child’s interests,” she suggested. “Ask about the culture of the camp – is it highly competitive or organized fun and games?”
Nestor mirrored the sentiment, noting parents should be aware of their child’s skill level and how that meshes with the camp’s regimen.
“You need to look at those tiers of sports camps,” he said. “Unless your child has significant playing time or exposure in a certain sport, I would lean more towards a general sports camp where they can have exposure to multiple sports. Then, the following summer if they resonated with a specific sport, you can go more specific.”
It also helps to let kids try out a sport before really committing to it, Anzalone said.
“Based on our program, you can pick and choose the weeks you want your child to come,” he said. “Families tend to do that with us and pick the weeks they want. And if they decide to do more, they can just add onto their summer.”
And if parents have any questions, it is helpful to reach out to camp leadership, Dombrowski said.
“Parents should reach out to camp directors to ask questions and see if they can visit the facility to get a feel for the camp,” she noted. “The camp director understands the philosophy of the camp and can convey this to the parents to see if it is a fit for their child.”