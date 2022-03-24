With places beginning to open back up and people being able to gather together in person again, summer camps are joining in on the fun. Still, for the protection of campers, workers and everyone else involved, many camps are implementing masking, social distancing and vaccination protocols.
Valerie Temple, Odyssey Program coordinator at Cleveland State University, and Scott Vollmer, vice president of STEM Education & Exhibits at Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, illustrated the ways in which their summer programs are working to minimize exposure and transmission of COVID-19.
“What’s great about the Odyssey Program is that it’s under the umbrella of CSU,” Temple pointed out, adding that the relationship has allowed for the university’s protocols to be implemented into the summer camp’s practices.
Cleveland State’s regulations say that masks must be worn in a classroom setting, she stated. Temple further pointed out that the film school facility, where the Odyssey Program takes place, occupies more than 36,000 square feet, the entire sixth floor of the Idea Center on Euclid Avenue, which allows for appropriate social distancing.
“We have very large production studios so, regardless of how many students enroll in the program, we will be able to maintain proper social distancing without having to have a restriction,” Temple stated.
Vollmer explained that, for their upcoming spring camps, the Great Lakes Science Center is adhering to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that, given the current low rates of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County, the science center will be recommending, but not requiring, that campers wear masks.
“When communicating with parents who had already registered their child, we explained we’ve been carefully monitoring the pandemic, including infection rates, hospitalization levels and positivity rates in Cuyahoga and the surrounding counties,” Vollmer stated. “In addition, we’ve been closely monitoring current CDC recommendations for masking in our area.”
In 2020 and 2021, the science center offered at-home camp options, but has discontinued them for the upcoming summer season due to the higher volume of registrations for on-site campers and current COVID-19 pandemic data trends.
The science center has also set forth guidelines for their staff members regarding vaccination status.
“All science center staff are now required to be fully vaccinated, or have received their booster shot, within the last six months” Vollmer noted. “Those staffers with valid vaccine exemptions are tested weekly for COVID.”
Vollmer went on to say that the science center will continue to carry out a brief health screening at the beginning of camper check-in, including confirming that the campers and their family members have not exhibited COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours.
As for their summer camps, the science center will be making decisions about COVID-19 safety protocols on May 6.
“The health and safety of our campers, staff and guests remain our top priority,” Vollmer stated. “Additional updates to the mask policy may be made in the event pandemic rates change significantly before or during camp.”