Summer camps of all kinds will have to go through intense adaptations this season in order to comply with social-distancing regulations. According to the state of Ohio, one of these protocols is that no more than nine children can be in the same room. Because of rules like this, theater and performing arts camps are finding alternative ways to kick off their programs safely and effectively.
Edward Gallagher, director of education at Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, and Shelly Norehad, owner of School of Rock in Cleveland, said they are still expecting to put on performances that are just as great as any other year, albeit with some changes.
Beck Center for the Performing Arts runs more than 20 camps each summer and each one usually culminates with some kind of event or performance. Gallagher said they still plan to hold these events, but with a limited audience. He also said the capacity for these performances are still tentative, and will depend on whether or not the social distancing guidelines change prior to the summer.
“We’re prepared to do them exclusively online, partially online and partially in-person, or in-person if somehow things really shake out by mid-August,” Gallagher said. “We’re ready for all the campers to be able to perform in the space and livestream it so their families can see it like they normally would.”
School of Rock has already had one summer under its belt following COVID-19 protocols. Although Norehad noted there was difficulty last summer, parents were able to cooperate quickly.
“In the beginning, it was difficult just because nobody was used to it,” Norehad said. “But at this point, everyone knows what they’re expected to do, and if they want to stay in the school and be a part of this, they need to follow the rules.
“And everyone has been accommodating. Parents have been great and cooperative in not sending their kids in if their child doesn’t feel well. If their child was exposed, they’re calling us up, letting us know, and keeping them home. Everyone has been great about it.”
Norehad said adapting to these changes last summer should help them prepare better for this summer.
“I think actually it’ll be a lot easier than last summer, because we kind of have a system now,” she said. “I’m assuming that this summer will have the same guidelines as we have now. The kids will have to wear masks, we’ll keep them 6 feet apart. It’ll be in the summer, so they can be outside a lot of the time. It’s a smaller group and we keep them separated. Other than singing through a mask, it will be the same as it always is.”
Gallagher said although he thinks his camp will also acclimate well, there are certain things that are hard to provide, given the stringent social-distancing protocols in place.
“I think the hard part is there’s less roles and there’s less socializing” Gallagher said. “I think the important part of summer is that everyone gets that experience of being on stage because everyone gets a role
“... So, there’s less socializing, there’s definitely going to be less interaction between the groups. They’re not going to be up on the stage or on the dance floor in front of a packed house, like summer usually is ... It might be a little easier to pull off, but it won’t be as satisfying, because that’s the highlight. That’s what summer is for us in the arts.”
Regardless, Gallagher said it is still important to let kids come to camp.
“It’s great, mental health-wise,” Gallagher said. “There’s been more than enough research showing the mental health challenges our youth are facing. So for them to get out from behind the screen and dig in and be in-person, I think that’s really important.”