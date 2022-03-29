Camp is truly a life-changing experience – one that provides a lifetime of memories, and develops real-life skills needed to be a leader in today’s changing world. For many families, gifting camp is already a tradition.
For those families who haven’t considered camp yet, the American Camp Association lists the top 10 reasons to give the gift of camp:
10. Gift-wrapping a pony has never been easy.
9. Aunt Maude’s fruitcake is still on the top shelf of the pantry.
8. According to research from The Children’s Mutual, 41% of toys and presents given during the December holidays are broken by March.
7. No waiting in line. The average American spends 25% of holiday shopping time in line.
6. No assembly or batteries required.
5. Camp helps boost confidence. According to ACA research, 92% of campers reported that camp helped them feel better about themselves.
4. Firsthand experiences with nature. From insects to vegetation and woodland critters to fish, the camp experience surrounds children with nature and develops a hands-on appreciation for the environment and the natural world.
3. Friends come in all shapes and sizes, and from all different backgrounds. ACA research indicates that 96% of campers made new friends, and 93% of campers met people that were different from them. The camp experience helps develop authentic friendships and a sense of community, while making children more aware of the world around them.
2. Camp helps stem summer learning loss. According to the National Summer Learning Association, most children experience some degree of learning loss in the summer months. Research has shown that participation in an experiential education program, like camp, has a positive effect on children while helping to stem learning loss.
1. Camp is fun. Families ready to give the gift of camp can visit ACAcamps.org for resources, expert advice and more.
Reprinted with permission.