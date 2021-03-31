The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation recently granted $10,000 to the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown for Camp JCC scholarships and programming.
Grant funds will be used to provide scholarships to families who would otherwise be unable to send campers to Camp JCC, and to expand programming offered to campers, including the addition of a new “Hogwarts” specialty camp, archery for age-eligible campers and camper inclusion support, according to a news release.
“This generous grant will allow Camp JCC to continue pursuing its goal of over 56 years: to provide a safe, fun environment for campers to build lifelong friendships through unforgettable adventures and quality care,” said camp director Hunter Thomas in the release.
Camp JCC will run from June 7 through Aug. 13 and is designed for campers entering grades one through eight. Campers participate in daily activities such as arts and crafts, music, sports, dancing, baking, and swimming. Specialty camps are available for various interests. A leader in training program is offered for teens entering grades nine and 10. Camp JCC is open to everyone.
During his lifetime, Irwin Thomases gave to both the Jewish and secular communities. He created The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation so that upon his death, his philanthropic values, including ensuring a Jewish presence in the general community, would live on, the release said. The endowment seeks to promote a spirit of tzedakah (charitable giving, typically seen as a moral obligation).