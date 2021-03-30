Beginning this summer, rising kindergarten students may participate in Camp JCC at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. It is now open to youth in grades kindergarten through eight.
“We are excited to serve a new demographic of campers in a structured environment that will prepare them for kindergarten while providing a fun summer experience,” said camp director Hunter Thomas.
Campers will participate in daily activities such as arts and crafts, music, sports, dancing, baking and swimming. Specialty camps for grades one through eight are available for various interests. A leader-in-training program is offered for teenagers entering grades nine and 10.
Camp JCC will run from June 7 through Aug. 13 and is open to everyone. Visit jccyoungstown.org/camp to learn more and register.