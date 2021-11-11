The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s Camp JCC received official American Camp Association accreditation for national quality standards, a Nov. 4 news release announced.
Camp JCC’s accreditation comes as it meets the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Red Cross and other agencies’ quality standards. According to the release, the accreditation is evidence of the camp’s commitment to health and safety and that it has regular, independent safety audits with standards beyond regulations in Ohio and other states.
Accreditation allows Camp JCC, beginning in summer of 2022, to accept campers that receive publicly funded child care through the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
Camp JCC is for campers entering kindergarten through eighth grade. A leader in training program is offered for teens entering grades nine and 10. Camp JCC campers participate in daily activities, such as arts and crafts, music, sports, dancing, baking and swimming. Specialty camps are available for various interests.
In 2022, Camp JCC will be held from June 6 through Aug. 12. An open house and pool party will be held Jan. 30, 2022, when registration will open. A registration discount will be available until March 1.
For more information, visit jccyoungstown.org/camp.