The history, culture, and beauty of Old World Europe creates unforgettable vacations with Celebrity European cruises. From the majestic Mediterranean to the iconic cities of Northern Europe, these cruises create memories that last a lifetime.
Guests can check off their bucket lists with travels from Spain to Venice, the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy, Porto, Portugal, the Greek Islands, the fjords of Norway and the famous Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Plus, you will be sailing on the best cruise line sailing to Europe and the best premium cruise line according to Travel Weekly Annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Cruises are a wonderful, worry-free way to explore the great cities of Europe. About three-quarters of all European cruises are Mediterranean cruises, and the other one-fourth are cruises of the British Isles and Northern Europe.
Western Mediterranean cruises will typically call at ports in Spain, France and Italy, and may also visit ports in Portugal, Monaco, Tunisia or Morocco. Eastern Mediterranean cruises may include Italy, Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Bulgaria. Holy Land cruises usually combine Eastern Mediterranean cruise ports with Israel and Egypt, while some Mediterranean cruises concentrate solely on the Greek Isles. The Mediterranean cruise season is from late April to October, although a few ships cruise this region year-round. Mediterranean cruises are seven to 14 nights in length. Because you’ll need to fly a long distance to reach your port of departure, we suggest that you arrive at the port city at least one or two days in advance of your Mediterranean cruise. This will give you time to rest and get oriented before boarding the ship. Celebrity Cruise offer pre-cruise hotel packages.
Greek cruises will take you to some of the most beautiful and fascinating ports in the world, including Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Crete, Olympia and more. You’ll find beautiful beaches, white-washed buildings and blue-domed churches along the way, plus magnificent antiquities, and ruins of ancient civilizations. Shoppers will also love Greek Islands cruises, as the country’s low cost of living translates into rock-bottom prices for most visitors. Often Greek Islands cruises include a few other ports in the Mediterranean such as Istanbul or Venice. The prime Greek Islands cruise season lasts from May through November. Greek Islands cruises generally range from seven to 21 nights. If you need to fly a long distance to reach your port of departure, we suggest that you arrive at the port city at least one or two days in advance of your Greek Islands cruise. This will give you time to rest and get oriented before boarding the ship. Most cruise lines offer pre-cruise hotel packages.
The Northern Europe cruise region stretches from the British Isles through Scandinavia. Northern Europe cruises are also referred to as Baltic cruises and Scandinavia cruises. Amazing historical and cultural sites await passengers, and shore excursions typically visit museums, palaces, castles, and cathedrals. The Northern Europe cruise season is very short due to the cooler climate, with fewer ships sailing here. The regular per-diem rate is high compared to most other regions of the world, though there are frequent, excellent discounts for Celebrity customers on Northern Europe cruises. The Northern Europe cruise season lasts from May through August. Northern Europe cruises, also known as Baltic cruises and Scandinavia cruises, are typically seven to 14 nights. A few ships sail itineraries concentrate entirely on the British Isles or the Norwegian Fjords.
