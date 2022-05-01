Sponsored Content
Be among the first to experience Celebrity Beyond, sailing the Mediterranean starting in April 2022 and the Caribbean in October 2022.
CELEBRITY CRUISES GIVES YOU A WORLD OF OPTIONS FOR THE VACATION YOU DESERVE.
There are so many captivating places for modern travelers to experience, and there’s one way you can do that without leaving your love of the finer things in life behind. Celebrity Cruises has offered luxury vacations for more than 30 years, and as they continue to transport guests all over the world, they’re always improving on that experience by designing and building some of the most innovative ships at sea.
INTRODUCING A SHIP BEYOND YOUR WILDEST IMAGINATION.
Welcome to a place where you can disconnect entirely while you reconnect with each other – and the world. This place is Celebrity BeyondSM. It’s the third ship in Celebrity’s revolutionary Edge® Series, and it takes the brand’s innovative outward-facing design further than ever, creating an even closer connection between you, the sea and every exciting place on the horizon. More space means more luxury to love – and more incredible outdoor escapes to discover. That includes a terraced Sunset Bar designed by Nate Berkus, with an international beach club ambience and some of the best views onboard. The reimagined Rooftop Garden now extends over the water’s edge with two cantilevered float pools soaring above the sea. And The Retreat® Sundeck, part of Celebrity’s ultimate luxury experience, now offers two levels of outdoor bliss. In keeping with Celebrity’s passion for creating the best fine-dining experience at sea, Celebrity Beyond offers you a culinary journey like no other. Every menu is crafted by Celebrity’s Michelin starred chef and inspired by the regions they visit. Explore 32 restaurants, including Le Voyage, the first signature restaurant at sea by world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud. A larger, redesigned Grand Plaza with a fully circular Martini Bar – always a hot spot – is the perfect gathering place for a night on the town – miles out at sea. Of course, all of the visionary spaces that made Celebrity’s Edge Series ships so popular make their return on Celebrity Beyond. Fly across the open ocean on the Magic Carpet®, a cantilevered platform where you can dine, drink and soak up the amazing views. Lounge away the day at the asymmetrical, outward-facing pool area. Awaken all your senses at Eden, an ever-evolving venue wrapped in three stories of glass. And find new ways to relax and rejuvenate at The Spa, where Celebrity took its dedication to holistic wellness to awe-inspiring new heights. The Retreat surrounds you in luxury with beautifully designed spaces that feature floor-to-ceiling views, including the two-story Edge Villas with private plunge pools. There’s plenty of room for the whole family to unwind, and you’ll find everything you need to relax in total comfort, from bars and lounges onboard The Retreat.
SAIL ON THE WORLD’S GREATEST PLACES TO THE WORLD’S GREATEST
Now is great time to plan your vacation aboard Celebrity’s highly awarded Edge® Series ships, including the brand-new Celebrity Beyond and the ships that started it all – Celebrity Edge® and Celebrity ApexSM, awarded “World’s Greatest Places” by Time magazine *Visit celebrity.com for full terms and conditions. Always Included Pricing Packages apply to inside, ocean view, veranda, Concierge Class, or AquaClass® staterooms (“Eligible Bookings”). All guests in an Eligible Booking who choose the “Always Included” pricing package will receive a Classic Beverage Package, Gratuities (“Tips”) Included, and an unlimited Surf Internet package. All guests with an Eligible Booking in The Retreat will receive the Indulge Package at no additional charge including Premium Beverage Package, Tips Included, OBC and an unlimited Stream Internet package, for all guests in the stateroom. OBC amount varies by length of sailing.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch her on WKYC, TV-3, “Good Company,” weekdays at Noon, with “Hot Travel Deals.”
