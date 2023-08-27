Celebrity Cruises has announced its most ambitious season of sailing ever, with nearly 500 sailings, including Europe and Asia for 2024-25 sailings that send the award-winning premium cruise line with a global fleet of 16 resorts-at-sea, that take guests to more than 300 destinations around the world, across all seven continents.
They’re thrilled to announce that in April 2024, sun chasers, beach lovers and relaxation seekers will be able to enjoy the Caribbean like never before on two award-winning ships, Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection.
Not only does the new program double the brand’s number of year-round Caribbean sailings and introduces the first weekend itineraries, but both ships will now offer guests with the exciting opportunity to experience Perfect Day at CocoCay for the first time in history, including three and four night sailings out of South Florida.
Located in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CoCoCay is a vibrant paradise and one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive destinations. Travelers can enjoy miles of pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters or take a dip in the largest freshwater pool in the Bahamas. Coco Beach Club features 20 exclusive overwater-cabanas with their new Coco Beach Club, or a dip in the largest fresh-water infinity pool. All can enjoy America’s tallest water slide or soar 450 feet above the island in Up, Up, Away, an epic balloon ride that provides breathtaking panoramic views.
Experience the Edge Series ship year-round sailing out of South Florida, Celebrity Beyond. It will offer a mix of six and eight night journeys, which visit incredible destinations like Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Mexico and the Dutch Caribbean islands of the Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, along with Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Celebrity Cruises bring pickleball to the High Seas, the fastest growing sport, to nine of its ships in the fleet. Whether a first-time player or an avid pro, travelers can enjoy open-air courts, for guests 18 and over, and panoramic ocean views while playing the popular sport, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
Europe and Asia will have new port offering to include first ever year-round homeports for some of their award-winning Edge Series ships, offerings in new overnights and double overnights; and new experiences across the rich cultures of every region while basking in the fullness of the Celebrity cruise experience. They include 40 different itineraries in Europe along with overnights in 11 of the world’s most popular cities from Lisbon, Portugal to Istanbul, Turkey, and Reykjavik, Iceland, plus a list of brand-new ports to discover. Returning will be sailings from London to Norwegian Fjords and the Arctic Circle. Also, year-round sailings from Asia, including an entire summer or sailing from Tokyo, Japan.
Celebrity has been awarded some very special awards. Wine Spectator magazine is the world’s leading authority on wine and reaches 3 million readers worldwide. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyards to the table. Celebrity Cruises has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine. Celebrity was recognized with 18 of the prestigious awards in this year’s 2023 edition.
Celebrity Cruises continues to be the only cruise brand in the industry to receive the coveted “Best Of” Awards of Excellence, with six being bestowed upon restaurants on the line’s highly acclaimed Edge Series ships. Celebrity Ascent, the line’s newest ship, which is set to launch in November, received two “Best Of” awards for the wine offerings at Le Voyage, the second installment of Daniel Boulud’s restaurants at sea; and at its rustic and elegant Italian restaurant, Tuscan. Her sister ship, Celebrity Beyond, also received “Best Of” nods in the same venues.
Celebrity Cruises is owned by Royal Caribbean Group, and reimagines cruising by pioneer resort travel-at-sea. The Celebrity is the first cruise line with ships to earn a “Forbes Travel Guide” four-star rating, and has also been voted “Best Premium Cruise Line” for 15 consecutive years in the “Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice” awards.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch Arlene weekdays on WKYC’s Good Company at noon with the “Hot Travel Deal.”
