Bikur Cholim of Cleveland will hold a safety event from 9 a.m. to noon July 10 in the parking lot of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland at 2363 S. Green Road in Beachwood.

During the event, attendees can receive a car seat check, purchase discounted bike helmets at $10 each, which includes measurements, and receive literature on bike, pedestrian, home and water safety.

There will also be a limited number of car seats available for families in need who meet specific qualifications.

Car seat checks and helmet measuring will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more details on car seats, call 216-844-2277. For questions about the event, call 216-320-1771, ext. 110.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you