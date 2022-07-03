Bikur Cholim of Cleveland will hold a safety event from 9 a.m. to noon July 10 in the parking lot of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland at 2363 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
During the event, attendees can receive a car seat check, purchase discounted bike helmets at $10 each, which includes measurements, and receive literature on bike, pedestrian, home and water safety.
There will also be a limited number of car seats available for families in need who meet specific qualifications.
Car seat checks and helmet measuring will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more details on car seats, call 216-844-2277. For questions about the event, call 216-320-1771, ext. 110.