For 32 years, Rocky Mountaineer has offered luxury train journeys that showcase some of the best scenery North America has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colo. and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States, from April through October.
It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches, thanks to incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, beverages, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Rocky Mountaineer offers two services, SilverLeaf on level one, where you can stand, stretch, or look at the view from over-sized windows and GoldLeaf Service on the upper level with scenic views of 360 degrees, comfortable reclining seats, while dedicated hosts share stories on both levels about the areas the train passes through. To access the upper level, take the spiral staircase and if you or your guest requires mobility support, there also is an elevator.
A very special offer has been extended to Action Travel Center in Solon.
Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, Sunday/Sunday, 2023, Action Travel’s Lisa Waxman will personally escort the Rocky Mountaineer Train Journey from Vancouver through the British Columbia National Parks to Calgary.
Here is Lisa’s personalized GoldLeaf itinerary which she has personally experienced.
Day 1, Sept. 3, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, world class hotel with dynamic harbor front water views.
Day 2, Sept. 4, Group Breakfast at the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. Breathtaking Sightseeing Tour of Vancouver’s North Shore by Motor Coach with highlights of Capilano Suspension Bridge and the Grouse Mountain Skyride.
Day 3, Sept. 5, Motor coach transfers from your Vancouver hotel to the train station travel to Kamloops, in the heart of British Columbia’s interior. On today’s journey you will see dramatic changes in scenery, from the lush green fields of the Fraser Valley, through forest and winding river canyons surrounded by the peaks of the Coast of Cascade Mountains, to the desert-like environment of the British Columbia interior. Highlights include the rushing waters of Hell’s Gate in Fraser Canyon and the steep slopes and rock sheds along the Thompson River. Breakfast and lunch on the train. Arrive at 7:30 p.m. in Kamloops at your hotel.
Day 4, Sept. 6, Motor Coach transfers to the train station to board your Rocky Mountaineer Train to Lake Louise. Continue your journey East to the Mighty Canadian Rockies and the province of Alberta. Travel across ranchlands, along rocky lakeshores, over high mountain passes and through the remarkable tunnels that form part of the rich rail history of the Canadian Rockies. Continue to the sights of Lake Louise. Breakfast and lunch on the train. Arrive at your hotel in Banff National Parks and taken to your hotel, Rimrock Resort.
Day 5, Sept. 7, Group breakfast at The Rimrock Resort Hotel and free day to enjoy Banff.
Day 6, Sept. 8, Group breakfast at the Rimrock Resort. Then a sightseeing tour of Banff and Yoho national parks offering natural wonders like the spiral tunnels, turquoise, serene waters of Emerald Lake and a natural Rock Bridge spanning the Kicking Horse River. A stop at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise for you to revel in the breathing surroundings of Lake Louise, where a meal will be served. Reboard your motor coach and continue your tour concluding with return to your Banff Rimrock hotel.
Day 7, Sept. 9, Group breakfast at the Rimrock Resort Hotel. At sightseeing tour of Banff Gondola, spectacular eight-minute gondola ride to the top of Sulphur Mountain for 360-degree views of the Banff townsite and its surrounding mountains. Also, a visit to Group Heritage Park Historical Village, once Canada’s largest living history museum. 127-acre attraction is home to the year-round Gasoline Alley Museum and is nestled on the banks of the Glenmore Reservoir with the picturesque backdrop of the majestic Rocky Mountains. Meet the townsfolk in period costume, as you stroll and visit the working shops, businesses, and homes. Board your motor coach for the Fairmont Palliser Hotel located in downtown Calgary.
Day 8, Sept 10, Group breakfast at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel. This is check out day and return home.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch her on WKYC, TV-3, “Good Company,” weekdays at noon, with “Hot Travel Deals.”
Content provided by advertising partner