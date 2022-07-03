Cars in the Park will come to Crocker Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at 177 Market St. in Westlake and exhibit “an all-new and indelible collection of the most exotic, rarest and most luxurious vehicles in the world, on display for visitors of all ages to experience,” according to a news release.
In addition to car exhibits, the free event will include activities for all ages and live music alongside the shopping and dining options at Crocker Park.
Private vehicle owners who wish to display their vehicles are required to pay a registration fee and those proceeds will be donated directly to Providence House, a crisis nursery committed to child abuse prevention and family preservation in the Cleveland area.
To submit a vehicle for display in the event, visit bit.ly/3ufT46P.