Celebrity Cruises Caribbean and South American 2022
Vibrant island culture, pristine water and warm tropical breezes are just a few of the experiences awaiting guests as Celebrity Infinity returns to operation and sets sail for the Caribbean in Summer 2022.
Sailing aboard the luxury ship, guests will be able to unwind and enjoy unmatched culinary offerings and healing wellness amenities while visiting breathtaking ports and destinations all under the famed sunshine of the Caribbean.
Sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale beginning June 25, Celebrity Infinity will embark on alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. All seven-night itineraries will feature calls to Bimini or Nassau, Bahamas and Key West, Fla.
In addition, Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Western Caribbean sailings will also call on Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. Celebrity Infinity will sail in the Caribbean through the end of November before embarking on a 14-night cruise to one of South America’s crown jewels, Rio de Janeiro, and will remain in this region for the winter season.
Sister ship, Celebrity Equinox, marking the first time Celebrity Cruises has offered two ships sailing a full summer Caribbean season from South Florida. The unique itineraries offer something for all sun-seekers at a time when we all want to treat ourselves to long overdue travel experiences with family and friends.”
In addition to visiting picturesque ports, Celebrity Infinity offers luxurious accommodations that include Concierge Class and the spa-inspired AquaClass with exclusive clean cuisine dining at Blu. Guests of The Retreat® experience the ultimate in luxury, including an exclusive private restaurant dining and 24/7 lounge.
And to ensure guests treat their entire selves, Celebrity Infinity’s guests can invigorate their senses in The Spa which features incredible treatments and therapies.
Celebrity Cruises Asia 2023-24
Aboard Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Solstice, guests will be treated to luxurious accommodations and amenities while also being immersed in cultural experiences and treated to breathtaking vistas in the ports they visit across Asia. Glimmering cityscapes, Instagram-worthy beaches, bustling nightlife, and awe-inspiring temples are just a small sampling of the wonders that await guests as Celebrity Cruises sets sail for Asia in 2023-24.
Setting sail September 2023 on board the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium, guests’ eyes will be opened to some of the most astonishing destinations across Northeast and Southeast Asia, including Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Spice Route. These 12-night itineraries have been completely re-imagined offering a return to familiar ports like Lombok, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; while giving guests a chance to explore new departure ports in Benoa, Bali, Indonesia and Mumbai, India along with new ports of call for the brand in Celukan Bawang, Bali, Indonesia; and Hambantota, Sri Lanka.
Joining Millennium in November 2023, Celebrity Solstice will venture to the heart of Southeast Asia on 12-night itineraries that show off the cultural gems of Vietnam and Thailand departing from Hong Kong and Singapore. From the diversity of their city skylines to the pristine beaches, guests will be immersed in these unique cultures, including experiencing local dining and history like never before destinations, Celebrity Solstice will also offer two 17-night transpacific sailings leaving from either Honolulu or Sydney; visiting the fairytale scenery of New Zealand as well as the crown jewels of French Polynesia, including Moorea, Tahiti, Fiji and others.
Travel opens a person’s heart and mind to the unique story of a people and place, beyond what is possible from merely looking at pictures. These epic Asia itineraries allow guests to explore some of the world’s oldest civilizations and be transformed by the richness of their cultures.”
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch her on WKYC, TV-3, “Good Company,” weekdays at Noon, with “Hot Travel Deals.”
