Celebrity Edge represents a monumental leap in cruise ship design and innovation. Now, Celebrity Cruises is introducing its most technologically advanced ship in the most technologically advanced way.
Celebrity Edge has been bringing guests closer to the world than ever before, and is such a driving-force with innovative outward-facing design, unique new experiences, and eye-opening itineraries. The ship showcases more than a dozen of the most innovative spaces to guests on board.
Some of these are:
The Grand Plaza
Spanning three decks at the heart of the ship, this spectacular Italian piazza-inspired space acts as the epicenter of Celebrity Edge. Its sheer size amazes. There is nothing like it at sea. It’s home to one of the specialty restaurants, martini bar, and two cafes, Bacio and Grand Plaza.
Magic carpet
This transformative venue is the world’s first cantilevered, floating platform that reaches heights of 13 stories above sea level along the ship’s exterior. It has been designed with comfortable seating, full bar and space for live music that can accommodate up to 100 guests. The Magic Carpet is designed with comfortable seating, a full bar and space for live music performances, so it truly is a destination itself on Celebrity Edge. But depending on the positioning, changes – providing exciting new venues, incredible visual perspectives and a distinct experience on every deck it visit. Take your meeting or event to the next level with this innovative and transformative space that accommodates up to 100 guests
Resort deck and rooftop gardens
Revolutionary in its vision, with outward-facing space that offers endless ways for guests to enjoy the outdoors and connect with the sea. Here you will enjoy an adult solarium, pool, private high ceilinged cabanas that overlook the oceans, and a jogging track that spans two decks. This living outdoor playscape offers everything from live concerts to dinner and movie under the stars.
Eden
A unique venue inside and out, where state-of-the-art design is fused with culinary and entertainment to excite guests’ every sense. There are 11,800 square feet of venue space that can host business events, reunions and magical wedding celebrations, all with three-story windows, and a million dollar backdrop view of the ocean.
Best Cruise Ship Award 2019
Celebrity Edge was voted the “Best Cruise Ship” award by TravelAge West Magazine. The ship is 129,500 tonnage and has a capacity to accommodate 2,908 guests.
Celebrity Edge began its inaugural season in December 2018, sailing from Fort Lauderdale, alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries, then transporting guests to the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven- to 11-night sailings from iconic cities like Barcelona and Rome. Celebrity Edge will be joined by Celebrity Apex in 2020 and two additional sister ships in 2021 and 2022.
About Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine, and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers’ precious time. Celebrity Cruises’ 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch her on Thursdays at noon on WKYC’s “Live On Lakeside” with the “Hot Travel Deal of the Week.”
