With more than 80 sailing dates and cruises ranging from seven to 35 days on six perfectly-sized ships, Holland America Line has rich itineraries in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and across the Atlantic, to all seven continents. With more than 145 years of seafaring experience, every itinerary is carefully crafted to provide just the right balance of marquee ports, hidden gems and scenic cruising.
Each year, Holland American Line sails to more than 425 ports around the globe, more than any other premium cruise line. They provide guests with local cultural insights; insider travel tips; and unique, personalized experiences through their online port planners in partnership with AFAR, onboard Explorations Central, programing in-port. Guests have a deeper understanding of the places they visit.
Crafted journey for whom?
Guests who have worked hard and earned the opportunity to travel in comfort and style. Guests, where they have gotten to a stage in their life to live life to their fullest. Guests who are active and forever curious. Guests who are seeking memorable, engaging experiences and appreciate quality and, value and personalized touches that make them feel special and cared for.
Ships size & service
Classic style, timeless elegance; spacious, perfectly sized ships; and gracious, attentive service bring guests back again and again. Ships not distracted by fads or trends. Ships perfectly sized, refreshingly uncrowded and beautifully appointed with a contemporary twist. From museum-quality art and fresh flowers to service that anticipates every desire, guests experience small touches that surprise and delight at every turn. Above all, guests will appreciate the gracious service and genuine, warm hospitality of the crew. This is what keeps guests returning, journey after journey.
Overnight stays in popular ports
Imagine ending an evening in Venice with a moonlit gondola ride or attending the ballet at an ornate theater in St. Petersburg.
Many destinations shine brightly at night, so offered are overnight stays in 11 popular European ports, such as Barcelona, Dublin, Venice and St. Petersburg. And this year, 2020 adding Istanbul, Turkey, and Lisbon, Portugal to the list.
Also 2020, Holland America Line will offer more than 70 Collectors’ Voyages in Europe. Guests can extend their cruise with an itinerary that combines Norway’s fjords with the jewels of the Baltic, or the flavors of the French Riviera with the sun-bathed isles of Greece.
Culinary partnership with food and wine
A partnership with Food & Wine magazine, guests will experience unrivaled culinary experiences on and off the ship. With world renowned chefs on board, plus experts in wine and spirits are also live with onboard cooking demonstrations and culinary shore excursions. Guests have the choice of specialty dining restaurants, pop-up dining and the exceptional dining room.
Music
A great cruise deserves a great soundtrack with memorable performances from world class musicians. Live music for every taste at Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Rolling Stone Rock Room and more.
Roundtrip port options
Roundtrip sailing options are available from a variety of convenient, easy-to-reach port cities in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the U.S. East Coast, including Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain and (new round-trip option in 2020); Boston; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; and Venice, Italy. In addition, guests will also have the option to embark.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch her on Thursdays at noon on WKYC’s “Live On Lakeside” with the “Hot Travel Deal of the Week.”
