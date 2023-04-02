This is more than a vacation upgrade. It’s the best family vacation in the world. Introducing the new Icon of the Seas. A first of its kind, Royal Caribbean adventure, where families will have the time of their life, multiple times a day.
It’s thrills they never dared to imagine and next-level chill nobody ever dreamed possible. Families’ adrenaline will surge at the largest waterpark at sea or conquer an all-out test of courage dangling high above the ocean. Pick from seven unique pools to satisfy any mood and an all-you-can swim buffet. Fuel bolder bonding with tons of to do for everyone in the crew at Surfside, the ultimate stay-all-day family neighborhood right onboard. And discover dishes to delight every appetite with 40 ways to dine and drink. This is the icon of vacations.
The Icon-class ship will be 1,198 feet long and measure 250,800 gross tons, which will make it the largest cruise ship in the world, will carry 7,600 passengers at maximum occupancy (or nearly 10,000 people when you account for the crew) when it first sets sail with guests Jan. 28, 2024. Reservations are now open.
Let’s take a closer look.
The largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides: Crown Edge – part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride. Chill Island, Royal Bay Pool, Cloud 17, an adults retreat, serene infinity-edge pool. Surfside – a neighborhood made for young families at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay.
The Signature Carousel, an arcade, Adventure Ocean and Social020 for teens. Hideaway, tucked away, 135 feet above the ocean combines good vibes of beach club scenes, surrounded by a multilevel sun terrace with whirlpools. AquaDome is perched at the top of the Icon of the Seas, with wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall tranquil oasis by day and at night becomes a vibrant place for a night out, with restaurants, bars and marquee aqua shows.
The cruise line has raised the bar even higher with each of its signature neighborhoods: A grander Royal Promenade features its first floor-to-ceiling ocean views, plus more than 15 restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges; a more lush and livelier Central Park has more ways to dine and be entertained; and the largest Suite Neighborhood is four decks of luxury, offering a multilevel suite sun deck – The Grove – that has a private pool, whirlpool and dining, and a two-story Coastal Kitchen.
More returning favorites include experiences like new takes on mini golf at Lost Dunes, rock climbing at Adrenaline Peak, and Absolute Zero –
Royal Caribbean’s largest ice arena – and dining venues such as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on the Royal Promenade and the Asian-inspired Izumi in Central Park.
With 28 ways to stay, even the rooms are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer. It’s come one, come all with more choices, ocean views and room. There are new layouts made for families of three, four, five and more, like the Family Infinite Balcony and Surfside Family Suite – with kids’ alcoves tucked away from the adults – and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox. When it comes to views, among the best are from the brand’s first Sunset Corner Suites and Panoramic Ocean Views in AquaDome.
The debut of Icon Class will also mark firsts and the next step in Royal Caribbean’s journey toward a clean-energy future. Icon will be the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas, the cleanest-burning marine fuel. Along with other proven applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems, the new ship will be the cruise line’s most sustainable to date AquaDome.
Icon will sail year-round, seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, where adventurers can create their ideal vacation day. In store is everything thrill and chill, from Thrill Waterpark’s 13 waterslides, including the tallest in North America; to Coco Beach Club, featuring the first overwater cabanas in The Bahamas; and Up, Up & Away – a helium balloon adventure. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean gems like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.
About Royal Caribbean International Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveler.
The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch Arlene weekdays on WKYC’s Good Company at noon with the “Hot Travel Deal.”
Content provided by advertising partner