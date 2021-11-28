Sponsored Content
What if you could go somewhere with your loved ones where you’d be floating on an oasis of luxury and safety? That’s what Celebrity Cruises is offering with their new “It’s About Time” campaign. Indeed, it seems long past due for friends and family to gather again and explore the world.
Perhaps most comforting to know is that all Celebrity crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be vaccinated in order to sail. All guests age 2 and above must present a negative COVID-19 test prior to sailing. From bow to stern, Celebrity is “taking extraordinary measures to keep passengers Healthy at Sea.” Under certain conditions, Celebrity is even offering safe passage home by private air transfer, if needed.
So, you and your loved ones may embark on their adventure knowing they’re in a kind of floating bubble with more space and more opportunities to connect safely, not to mention opportunities to pamper themselves in pre-pandemic mode. Celebrity welcomes guests “to a place where they can escape and experience all the things they’ve been missing for so long. Only now, those things are even better than you’ve imagined. This is a place where the everyday gives way to the extraordinary. A place with more space to lose yourself in and more luxury to love. Where the possibilities are as endless as the views. Where you can disconnect entirely while you reconnect with each other – and the world.”
Discover Celebrity’s newest ships,* Best New Ship Award
*2018 Critic’s US Editors Pick Award, The Edge Series, the Edge, the Apex and now the Celebrity Beyond.
It takes a long time to build and design cruise vessels, so Celebrity has continued working on its revolutionary Edge Series. Its newest Edge ship, Celebrity Beyond, will make its debut in March 2022.
Celebrity Beyond takes outward-facing design farther, creating an even closer connection between guests, the sea and every place on the horizon. Soak up the sun, salt breezes and stunning scenery in newly expanded open-air spaces. Savor fine dining that rivals anything you’d find on land. And discover even more ways to relax and renew.
To ensure Celebrity Beyond lives up to its name, they’ve reunited the dream team of architects and designers who first envisioned the Edge Series and expanded their roles. Their designs will expand the way travel inspires guests. They’ve also stretched the length of the ship to create even more room for incredible outdoor spaces, like the new two-story Sunset Bar imagined by world-famous designer Nate Berkus and a redesigned Rooftop Garden by the visionary British interior designer Kelly Hoppen.
The garden brings guests closer than ever to the water’s edge. Hoppen took the Retreat Sundeck to a luxurious new level and Celebrity’s introduced even more delicious culinary experiences, including a new restaurant by world-renowned Chef Daniel Boulud.
The designers truly took a “sky’s the limit” approach, making ceilings higher and venues airier. Graceful ramps designed into the flowing architecture seamlessly connect deck to deck and experience to experience. And then, there’s Eden, a mind-blowing multi-level destination that defies words. It is simply called “a room that lives.” And the Magic Carpet, a cantilevered marvel that reaches heights of 13 stories above the open ocean, lets you soar beyond any other experience at sea.
Celebrity Is All Over the Map:
Cruising to Hawaii, & South Pacific, Pacific Coastal, Alaska, Canadian Rockies, Panama Canal, Galapagos Islands, South America, Bermuda, Bahamas, Caribbean, Canada & New England, Transatlantic, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Dubai & India, Asia and Transpacific.
It is no wonder, Celebrity has received awards in addition to its New Ships, Ship Décor, Highest Client Satisfaction, Best Onboard Dining and Premium Cruise Line of the Year consistently.
