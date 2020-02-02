Sponsored Content
Untamed beauty and uncharted adventure is America’s last frontier – Alaska. And nobody takes you farther into the wild than the cruise line voted best overall 16 years running. Soak up breathtaking views from every angle as you forge unforgettable family memories on-board Ovation of the Seas, the biggest boldest ship to ever sail Alaska.
Dare to wander the trail less traveled and venture deeper into Alaska’s natural beauty on-board Radiance of the Seas. Or go from glacier gazing in Juneau to totem touring in Ketchikan onboard a fan favorite, Serenade of the Seas; this is the start of your wildest expedition yet. Only on a Royal Caribbean ship.
Experience the greatness of the great land
Big, bold and untamed. Alaska is like no other place in the world. The rugged southeastern coast represents some of nature’s best work. The intricate waterways of the Inside Passage. The high cliffs of Misty Fjords National Monument. The deep bays that welcome whales every summer, where life is centered on the water, a cruise ideal choice.
And you have your choice of seven-night Inside Passage cruise with visits to Juneau, the capital of Alaska; Skagway; history of the 49ers; Ketchikan; viewing Indian totem poles; the Glaciers and more. Other choices inland are nine to 10; 11 to 12; or 13 night Cruisetours revealing mighty rivers fed by massive glaciers. The vast taiga forests and rolling tundra of Denali National Park, and towns where moose stroll the streets. Regardless of the trip selection, it will be “a bucket list” trip you and your family will long remember.
Every adventurer deserves a good night’s sleep for the nine through 13 night Cruisetours
From the big city to the wilderness of Denali, Royal Caribbean has partnered with the finest accommodations available in the heart of every destination featured on the Cruisetours. Set amid great natural beauty, and close to both key attractions and local communities, these lodges and hotels deliver the best of Alaska right outside your door.
Untamed beauty of Denali
Denali is the ultimate symbol of the Alaskan wild and North America’s tallest peak at 20,310 feet. Here, the United States established the world’s first park expressly designated for the conservation of wildlife. For the best chances at spotting the park’s diverse wildlife, you’ll travel along the park’s lone road that stretches 92 miles into the back country.
Golden Heart City, Fairbanks
Fairbanks, once a boomtown during the gold rush, today remains a destination for adventure seekers as the gateway to Alaska’s northern wilds and some of its most isolated terrain. In the warmer months, the city’s riverfront areas are abuzz, thanks to promenades, outdoor dining and kayaking, canoeing and old-fashioned sternwheelers cruising by.
Seward, gateway to Kenai Fjords
The land and sea portions of Royal Caribbean Alaska Cruisetours intersect in this picturesque seaport. Seward is the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park on the Kenai Peninsula, where you’ll explore an ecosystem forged by ice over the millennia and rich with wildlife.
Talkeeta, small town, big charm
Built at the junction of three glacial rivers, Talkeetna is an eclectic, offbeat community set amid incomparable scenic beauty. With a quaint main street lined with vintage clapboard buildings, pioneer heritage and an independent streak, this village of just 800 people has an outsized reputation as the funkiest place in the state.
Anchorage, frontier in the big city
Set between the sparkling waters of Cook Inlet and the dramatic snowcapped Chugach Mountains, Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city. Nearly half of the state’s estimated 738,000 residents live here, along with sizeable populations of bears and moose. Few places in the world can match its appealing blend of metropolitan pursuits and outdoor living. Where else can you see office workers casting fishing lines at lunchtime?
