Bartu Hatipoglu, a 20-year-old Beachwood resident with autism, connects with others through his love of nature. In 2017, he shared his passion for leaves with the Missy Bystrom, the pool manager at the Beachwood Family Aquatics Center.
“Little by little, Bartu began bringing leaves to the pool in 2017,” Bystrom said in a news release. “Fast forward, leaves turned into small branches and he began sharing them with pool patrons. Children began following him around the lazy river chanting ‘Leaf Party’ as they swung their branches with leaves above their heads.”
The following year, Karen Carmen, the now-retired community services director, took interest and purchased stalks of artificial leaves and created an official Leaf Party bucket at the pool entrance.
Bartu soon became a local legend with summer campers, lifeguards and patrons. Derek Schroeder, the community services director, helped the Leaf Party expand with leaf-themed crafts, garlands, crowns, T-shirts and more, according to the release.
This year, Beachwood will host the fifth annual Leaf Party Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 at the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center at 25125 Fairmount Blvd., for pool members only.
To learn more, visit beachwoodrec.com.