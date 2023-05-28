Get ready for the hemisphere expedition of a lifetime. Introducing Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s, Ultimate World Cruise, debuting Dec. 10. It’s seven continents, more than 60 countries, 11 world wonders, and endless adventures all on one voyage.
The fleet favorite, Serenade of the Seas, will be your home for 274 globe trekking nights. You will delve deep into each world wonder, including the Great Wall of China, the Great Barrier Reef of Australia and the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt.
Discover cultures and spectacular shores in every corner of the globe as you explore over 150 destinations, from Asia to Antarctica and beyond on the longest cruise every. This is the world cruise of world cruises only on Royal Caribbean.
You begin your once-in-a-lifetime journey Dec. 10 from Miami on the first segment of the Ultimate World Cruise, Ultimate Americas Cruise. Go from postcard perfect Caribbean shores, including the ABC islands to viewing abundant wildlife like sea lions, penguins and whales roaming glacier-studded Antarctica as you round Cape Horn.
Along the way discover world wonders in South America, including man-made marvels and extraordinary natural phenomena. Take in the largest art deco sculpture in the world, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Behold the largest waterfall system on the planet, Iguazu Falls near Buenos Aires, Argentina. And explore Machu Picchu, one of the most iconic symbols of Peru’s ancient Inca heritage.
Next, venture from ordinary in Australia and Asia beginning in February 2024 when you cross the Pacific to explore Hawaii and discover the crystal clear waters of Mo’orea and Tahiti in unspoiled French Polynesia. Ten set out to explore Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the only living organism on the planet that’s visible from space.
Trek from pristine natural beauty of Bali to one of the most iconic man-made world wonders, The Great Wall of China.Explore South Pacific gems, like Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, for picture perfect panoramas and distinctive local cuisine. From the unparalleled culture and modern architecture of Tokyo to the natural marvels of the seaside town Kagoshima, endless possibilities away you in Japan. Then take in the breathtaking sights in the world, the Taj Mahal, India.
Beginning in May 2024, the Ultimate Middle East and Med cruise brings history’s greatest mysteries, myths and legends closer than ever on this segment of the Ultimate World Cruise. From glamorous Dubai, you will be transported to another time as you uncover ancient sites and Old World cultures.
Discover World Wonders left behind by the civilization of legendary pharaohs and emperors, like the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. And countless ruins across the Mediterranean and Aegean seas from the Acropolis in Athens to the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, the Walling Wall in Jerusalem, and the Colosseum in Rome. Plus. lesser traveled Greek ports like Olympia, which was once the sanitary site to honor Zeus and the location of the first Olympic games.
The Ultimate Europe and Beyond Cruise is immersive cultural exploration starting in Med and heading north beginning in July 2024. Discover the heart of Barcelona’s brilliant architecture, including Gaudi’s famed Sagrada Familia and the whimsical park Guell.
Savor new flavors across contents, like an indulgent lunch from a market in Lisbon and dinner of tagine and mint tea in Morocco. And roam fascinating museums, theaters and galleries in Paris.
Next you will get a glimpse into some of the happiest places on the planet in Scandinavia. Go from wandering countless bridges by bicycle in Copenhagen to taking in the larger-than-life fjords in Norway.
Then get ready to experience another natural marvel, the other-worldly geothermal seawater at the Blu Lagoon in Iceland. From there, it on to New York and a Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private Island in the Bahamas. Your adventure ends in Miami on this last segment of the Ultimate World Cruise.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch Arlene weekdays on WKYC’s Good Company at noon with the “Hot Travel Deal.”
Content provided by advertising partner