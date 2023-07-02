Newest ship out of Fort Lauderdale sets sail in November

The fourth vessel in the brand’s award-winning Edge® Series, Ascent will be the newest ship out of South Florida upon its November 2023 debut.
Celebrity Cruises
unveils for the very first time details about what travelers can experience on board the brand’s newest resort at sea, Celebrity Ascent, once it launches this November. As one of the most awarded premium cruise lines, with the first ships to ever receive the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, Celebrity Cruises is once again making waves with the arrival of its fourth Edge Series ship.
Touted as one of the “Best New U.S. Cruises of 2023” by Conde Nast Traveler, Celebrity Ascent will be the newest ship based in South Florida for the 2023-24 Caribbean season. Cruising out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale from December to April 2024, the stunning new ship will transport guests to some of the Caribbean’s most desired destinations like the Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands, before departing to Europe for a summer of bucket-list Mediterranean cruises in Greece, Italy, Turkey, Spain and France.
On board Celebrity Ascent, guests will enjoy the signature experiences of the brand’s Edge Series ships, including its industry-first outward facing design that maximizes views and outdoor areas allowing guests to connect with the world around them, a robust food and beverage program with 30-plus choices from casual to fine dining to satisfy all palates, plus spacious and sleek staterooms in a breadth of accommodation options catering to all travelers from solo adventurers and couples, to multi-generational family groups.
• The Theatre – that takes entertainment at sea to a new level with state-of-the-art technology and experiential, imaginative performances.
• The Rooftop Garden - the ultimate outdoor haven where guests can enjoy live music, movies, infinity float pools, and even al fresco dining at the Rooftop Garden Grill.
• The Spa – where holistic wellness takes center stage through 120 destination-inspired treatments, the SEA Thermal Suite featuring eight distinctive therapeutic experiences inspired by nature, plus specialty treatment beds, a full-service salon and barber.
• The sprawling Resort Deck – featuring a main pool lined with cabanas, two-story martini-glass-shaped hot tubs, and The Solarium, an adults-only, tranquil spa-inspired retreat built for relaxation and complete with pool, hot tub and loungers.
• The Sunset Bar designed by Nate Berkus – where an international beach club ambiance meets fresh sea breezes and boundless views.
• The Magic Carpet® – the world’s first cantilevered lounge and gathering space at sea sits on the edge of the ship, offering a new way to drink, dine and socialize while enjoying unobstructed panoramic views.
• Inventive culinary experiences – like the three-story Eden Bar and Restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling views, or the fully immersive and animated Le Petit Chef dinner.
• The Grand Plaza and Martini Bar – that stun guests with an interactive chandelier and jaw-dropping Flair, Flash, Fusion bartender shows.
• Modernized accommodation options – such as the Infinite Veranda that transforms from window to terrace with the push of a button, and the AquaClass staterooms built for wellbeing-seekers that are packed with thoughtful design and exclusive amenities.
• Celebrity Ascent will treat guests to a culinary journey that includes new experiences like:
• Redesigned Le VoyageS by Daniel Boulud restaurant – first featured on Celebrity BeyondS, the brand will continue its partnership with Boulud and introduce his second restaurant at sea.
• Plant-based tasting menu at Eden Restaurant - bringing guests closer to the earth through a culinary journey rooted in untouched, fresh and seasonal ingredients.
• Never-before-seen Le Petit Chef dinner – the crowd favorite dinner will feature an all-new animation and menu to match.
• Bourbon offerings and tastings – expanding on existing whiskey tastings, Craft Social will now offer high-end bourbons and new tasting seminars.
• More Martinis at the Martini Bar – aligning with the trend of low-sugar cocktails and fresh, crisp ingredients, the Martini Bar will feature brand-new creations and an expanded menu including lychee and passion fruit martinis.
• Revitalized Main Dining Experience – once again featuring four complimentary main dining options, each with a signature menu and rotating nightly dishes
• Outdoor terrace at Blu – the clean-cuisine restaurant exclusive to AquaClass guests will feature an outdoor terrace with 24-person seating that will be available for daytime dining, from al fresco brunches to lunches.
• New entertainment, art and retail experiences.
• On board Ascent, travelers will enjoy enhanced entertainment, art and retail offerings like:
• Nightly entertainment – as the sun sets the Resort Deck will become the center stage for the ultimate nightlife experience treating guests to an open-air celebration with performances, live music, and a DJ creating a pulsating dance floor.
• New production shows – building on Celebrity’s award-winning entertainment, the brand is partnering with industry-leading creatives to introduce three spectacular new productions shows in The Theatre, new interactive digital experiences and shows in The Club, and new engaging immersive shows in the Eden Bar and Restaurant, all featuring world-class dances, vocalists, musicians and specialty artists.
• Redesigned Casino floor and brand-new games – a first for Celebrity Cruises, Ascent will feature an all-new gaming floor complete with a new layout, new design featuring deep reds and golds, and all new slot machines with the latest technology.
• Redesigned Art Gallery – the new space is thoughtfully reimagined, allowing guests to better experience priceless art pieces, and enjoy exclusive auctions and art events.
• The Sunset Collection by Nate Berkus – a collection of chic travel and home accessories available exclusively on board Celebrity Ascent.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch Arlene weekdays on WKYC’s Good Company at noon with the “Hot Travel Deal.”
