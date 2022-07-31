Sponsored Content
Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys that showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer.
Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States.
It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2 million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world.
Onboard meals, beverages and snacks
Once you’re seated onboard your rail coach, your Train Manager and onboard Hosts will officially mark the beginning of your journey with a welcome toast. But let’s talk about the food – because you sure will be!
Each day onboard, you’ll enjoy your meals, selected from menus featuring dishes with locally sourced ingredients. If you are traveling on one of our Canadian routes, you can choose the bi-level, GoldLeaf Service coach where your meals will be served in the lower-level dining area. If you are traveling on the single-level SilverLeaf Service coach, available on all routes, your meals will be served at your seat.
Lunch might include Pacific salmon served with garlic herb rice, or short ribs braised in Colorado pale ale with locally grown potatoes. Enhance your journey on the Rockies to the Red Rocks route, with SilverLeaf Plus, and enjoy an elevated dining experience with an additional course on select meals and signature cocktails in the newly-renovated lounge car. Pair your meals with local wines, craft beers, or just a relaxing cup of tea – all beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, are included.
While onboard, you’ll also be treated to morning and afternoon snacks. Chat with other guests, make new friends and share your experiences while enjoying a melt-in-your-mouth scone or a freshly baked cookie.
Scenery
Of course, the highlight of your days onboard will be the jaw-dropping, photo-worthy scenery, some of which can’t be easily accessed other than by train. Best of all, you’re not going to miss a minute of the stunning scenery in Western Canada or the American Southwest, because these trains only travel during daylight hours. Follow along on the route map, provided onboard, or read ahead to see what’s coming up around the bend.
Accommodations and transfers
Overnight hotel accommodation(s) at partner hotels are included during your train journey. Spend a night in Kamloops, British Columbia, as part of your travel on either our two-day First Passage to the West or Journey through the Clouds rail route; or one night each in Whistler and Quesnel, British Columbia, as part of your travel on our three-day Rainforest to Gold Rush rail route; or one night in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, as part of your travel on our two-day Rockies to the Red Rocks rail route.
Instead of losing landscapes to darkness, you’ll get a peaceful night’s sleep at a comfortable hotel before boarding the train again the next morning. All will be taken care of transferring you and your luggage to and from the hotel during your overnight stay, making your travel as seamless and as stress-free as possible. In addition to overnight accommodations during the train part of your journey, hotel stays at our destinations in Western Canada and the American Southwest are also included as part of our carefully curated packages of four days or more.
Tours and sightseeing
To help you make the most of your time in each of our iconic destinations, book one a of the carefully curated packages with sightseeing tours before, during, or after your Rocky Mountaineer rail journey. Rocky Mountaineer has partnered with trusted local tour operators to offer a wide array of unforgettable sightseeing tours and activities – such as passes to ride the Banff Gondola, a Columbia Icefields tour that includes a trip onto the Athabasca Glacier in a giant Ice Explorer, or a tour of Arches National Park exploring its famous red sandstone archways.
Packages to suit your preferences
You can tailor your Rocky Mountaineer experience to include exactly what you want. Each package can be customized to make sure your vacation is truly “you.” If you want to add an extra night in Vancouver, British Columbia, to explore the city’s incredible dining scene, or a day in the American Southwest to tour more of Utah’s Mighty 5 national parks, that’s no problem at all. Action Travel Center can help you tailor every single package to make sure it’s the perfect fit for your interests, activity levels, and budget.
What’s not included in these train journeys? The headache of having to plan every detail yourself. Rocky Mountaineer takes care of everything, so you can relax and enjoy every second of your experience.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch her on WKYC, TV-3, “Good Company,” weekdays at Noon, with “Hot Travel Deals.”
