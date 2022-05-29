Sponsored Content
School’s out for the summer, but thrills are in full session onboard the Oasis of the Seas, the world’s largest ship.
SAVE A BUNDLE ON AIR FLIGHTS
So, start thinking about driving to Cape Liberty, approximately a 7-hour drive, and save a bundle on air flights. Enjoy the Oasis of the Seas, filled from bow to stern with first-at-sea experiences, some that you’ll be hard pressed to match on land. An adventure onboard Oasis will have you crossing items off your bucket list left and right!
A PERFECT DAY AT COCOCAY
Oasis is sailing for the first time from Bayonne, N.J., now through October, on a seven-night couples’ getaway or family adventure to reimagine Royal Caribbean with a stop at Cape Canaveral to take in the Kennedy Space Center, Disney World and more. Then on to Nassau to some of the finest beaches in the world! But the highlight will be a stop at A Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, Royal Caribbean’s fabulous private island. Here you conquer the tallest waterslide in North America, take a snapshot, from up to 450 feet, up in a helium balloon. Grab a drink at the swim-bar and soak up the scene in the largest freshwater pool in the Bahamas.
OASIS BRINGS ON THE THRILLS
Perfect your surfing skills on the FlowRider, surf simulator, where you’ll hang ten and 40-foot-long waves. And if that’s not enough, cool off at the ice-skating rink at sea, or maybe even ziplining across the top deck.
BRILLANT, BOUYANT ENTERTAINMENT
Only one cruise line brings you Broadway just steps from your stateroom. On Royal Caribbean you’ll find full-scale productions of hit musicals like “Mamma Mia,” “Grease” and Tony Award-winner “CATS.” Plus, breathtaking, Aqua Théâtre dive shows, ice skating, extravaganzas, awe-inspiring aerial performances and more!
CRAVEWORTHY CLASSICS
From ice cream cones to California rolls, finger foods to five-course gourmet meal. Oasis of the Seas offers something to satisfy any culinary craving. You will find a selection of world class dining venues onboard with varying cruises – Asian, Brazilian, Italian, Mexican, you name it! Even tapas, farm-to-table and molecular gastronomy venues can be enjoyed. And the imaginative bars and lounge are just as impressive. Grab a drink at the Rising Tides, the first moving bar at sea. Or have it handed to you by a robot at Bionic Bar, where mixology meets technology.
Pricing as never been better at the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, “Best Cruise Line since 2003” overall and in the Caribbean, awarded by Travel Weekly Reader’s Choice Awards.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. You can watch her on WKYC, TV-3, “Good Company,” weekdays at Noon, with “Hot Travel Deals.”
