Year-round and summer cruises across nine ships and 20 destinations make for a lineup of adventures in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean.
On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean.
Highlights include the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, sailing Eastern and Western vacations year-round from Miami, a first with Symphony of the Seas making its Big Apple debut when it sails from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, N.J., Freedom of the Seas heading to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Harmony of the Seas returning to the cruise line’s new, net-zero terminal in Galveston, Texas. The 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises are now open for bookings.
Wonder of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando, Fla. (Port Canaveral)
The world’s largest cruise ship will continue to call Port Canaveral home year-round for seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises.
Liberty of the Seas – Sailing from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)
Vacationers in the Northeast have in store even more ways to make the most of their summer vacations, with a varied combination of four-night, five-night and nine-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and New England.
Adventure of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando (Port Canaveral)
One of the most beloved Royal Caribbean ships will live up to its name once again as the action-packed ship, featuring thrills like the FlowRider surf simulator and dual racer waterslides, continues cruising from Port Canaveral year-round.
Vision of the Seas – Sailing from Baltimore
Joining the Royal Caribbean ships sailing from the East Coast, Vision will continue to cruise from Baltimore.
Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti. In fact, most cruises include one or both of the private destinations.
Whether it’s chilling beachside or taking on adrenaline-pumping thrills, vacationers will find it all on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Thrill-seekers can put their courage to the test by plunging down the tallest waterslide in North America – one of 13 next-level waterslides in Thrill Waterpark – floating up to 450 feet in the air in the Up, Up & Away helium balloon; conquering the Caribbean’s largest wave pool; and more.
Those looking to chill can kick back at Chill Island on the famed white sand beaches and by the crystal-clear waters or at the new Hideaway Beach, the adults-only oasis with an expansive pool, private cabanas with pools and unmatched views of the ocean, opening on the private island in the next year in sun-kissed Labadee, Haiti, adventurers have five stunning shorelines and beautiful mountain backdrops in store.
This slice of paradise, located on the northern coast of Haiti, is an idyllic destination with adventures for everyone, from a jolt of adrenaline on the world’s longest over-water zipline to tranquility on the pristine beaches, to exploring rich culture while hearing the fascinating history of the peninsula and meeting local crafters and artisans.
With a wide range of one-of-a-kind and memorable adventures across eight different ships, vacations spanning the best of the Caribbean and beyond, and two private destinations offering unique and unforgettable getaways, families are in for their most memorable vacations in 2024-25.
