Summer is in full swing and so are the endless opportunities to play and discover throughout Greater Cleveland. Fun-filled outdoor and indoor activities await people of all ages and interests.
Kirsten Ellenbogen, president and CEO at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Rick Morad, owner of Whirlyball in Bedford Heights, and Emily Noggle, marketing manager at the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland, discussed events and entertainment available this summer.
The Great Lakes Science Center is displaying The Science of Rock N’ Roll now through Labor Day, Ellenbogen said. “Visitors of this interactive exhibit will learn about how technology has shaped the music industry and have the opportunity to create music using these pieces of technology.”
“This is everything you can think about with music combined with science,” Ellenbogen noted. “It’s really just a fresh look at rock n’ roll from the science perspective.”
She said that beginning in July the Great Lakes Science Center will add to The Science of Rock N’ Roll exhibit, showing the film, “America’s Musical Journey,” in its Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater.
“It is just a perfect addition to what we have in the exhibition,” she said.
She pointed out that in partnership with its neighbors at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Great Lakes Science Center is also displaying the soundboard of the late legendary guitarist, Jimi Hendrix.
“We love doing things with the Rock Hall next door,” Ellenbogen said.
Whirlyball offers families games, including bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and whirlyball, Morad said.
He said he is excited that businesses are beginning to open back up, noting that people had been “cooped up” for too long due to COVID-19.
Activities at Whirlyball help to drag kids away from being in front of screens, Morad said.
“I’m glad people are getting out again,” he said. “It’s nice to get out and have some fun with friends or coworkers.”
The Western Reserve Historical Society is hosting activities and events, a few of which will take place at Hale Farm & Village in Bath Township, Noggle explained.
“The Music in the Valley Folk and Wine Festival is pretty popular,” she stated. “That’s happening in July, so we’re pretty excited.”
Also being hosted is a Civil War weekend, which Noggle noted has been extremely popular over the years, but went on a hiatus during the height of the pandemic.
“This is the first year having it back in a while, so we’re very excited about that,” she said. “That’s going to be in August.”
The weekend will consist of re-enactors and speakers that will discuss the history of the Civil War and provide visitors a taste of what life was like for people back then, Noggle said.
The historical society also displays an exhibit of the former Euclid Beach Park at its museum in Cleveland, she said.
Because of the theme park’s history, the exhibition is not only fun for children, but also nostalgic for their older loved ones such as grandparents, Noggle pointed out.
“So it’s something that connects both the kids with older members of the community and something that’s just fun to be around, especially history-based,” she added.