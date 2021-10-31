Sponsored Content
Why settle for an ordinary getaway when you can enjoy a vacation you’ll be talking about for years to come? With Royal Caribbean, safe and unforgettable adventures is always on the itinerary. Follow where adventure leads onboard the boldest ships in the world.
Adventure around the globe
Wanderlust should be pursued – and that’s exactly what Royal Caribbean invites its guests to do. Its fleet sails to some of the most beautiful and iconic destinations in the world, plus vibrant off-the-beaten-path gems you’ll will wish you’d discovered sooner. Sun-seekers chasing pristine beaches, lush tropical forests and laid-back island hospitality will find plenty of destinations to get excited about on a week-long Royal Caribbean cruise to the eastern or western Caribbean – like Cozumel, with its ancient Maya temples and colorful coral reefs teeming with life. Or wild Roatán, which beckons with emerald rainforests and some of the best diving sites in the world. And of course, there’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. The newly reimagined Royal Caribbean private island destination is full of record-breaking thrills, like the tallest waterslide in North America, and revolutionary spaces to chill, like the exclusive, newly opened Coco Beach Club – home to the first Floating Cabanas in The Bahamas. Not to mention a safe environment for the whole family with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols in place and enforced. If it’s Old World charm you’re are craving, you’ll find plenty of it on a summer getaway in the Mediterranean and the Aegean, with visits to top rated ports like postcard-pretty Kotor in Montenegro, culture-rich Dubrovnik in Croatia, glamorous Monte Carlo in France, and sun-kissed Santorini in Greece. And for those looking to get in touch with their wild side, there’s nothing like a Royal Caribbean cruise to Alaska, where calving glaciers, misty forests and endless adventures beneath the midnight sun await.
Ships that live up the hype
If you are looking for unforgettable experiences at sea, you’re in good hands. No other cruise line in the world offers as many thrills on every deck as Royal Caribbean – and when it comes to game-changing ships, there’s nothing like the Oasis Class. These are the largest ships in the world, each decked-out with incredible activities and attractions for everyone in the family. Like the tallest slide at sea, Ultimate Abyss. The FlowRider surf simulator, where every hangout becomes a hang-ten session. Cocktails mixed by quick slinging robots at the Bionic Bar. The boldest water park for kids, Splashaway Bay. And seven distinct neighborhoods brimming with world class dining, show stopping entertainment, innovative technological feats, and endless discoveries for everyone onboard. If it’s adventure your clients are after, Oasis, Allure, Harmony and Symphony of the Seas check all the boxes.
Family-friendly feats on every deck
Nothing about Royal Caribbean is “ordinary,” and that applies to the entertainment and activities onboard. It’s the only cruise line that brings Broadway just steps from your stateroom – plus award-winning original productions that rival those on the most legendary stages in the world. Think high-diving stunts beneath the stars at the open-air AquaTheater, ice skating extravaganzas with moves that will dazzle everyone in the audience, and aerial performances that will have you clinging to the edges of their seats. If you are traveling with little ones in tow, there’s the award-winning Adventure Ocean Youth Program, where explorers of all ages can participate in educational activities, contests, arts and crafts, and more. There’s the Boardwalk, a family-favorite open-air stretch at the stern of the ship, home to two Rock Climbing Walls, kid-friendly restaurants like Johnny Rockets, and a beautiful hand-carved merry-go-round.
And at the Pool and Sports Zone, you can take part in some friendly courtside competition, tee up for a round of Mini Golf at sea, or test your courage on a zip line ride ten decks above the Boardwalk. Whatever kind of vacation you are looking for, a cruise on an Oasis Class ship delivers all that and more. Along with the peace of mind that cruising with Royal Caribbean ensures safe adventure like to other!
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. She can be contacted at actiontravelnow.com or 440-248-4949, ext. 3011. You can watch her on Thursdays at noon on WKYC’s “It’s about You.” Action Travel is Celebrating 40-plus years in Solon.
Content provided by our advertising partner