July 1
• Bainbridge and Auburn Fourth of July celebration: Auburn and Bainbridge townships will present a fireworks display at 6 p.m. at Kenston High School in Bainbridge township.
• Akron’s Rib, White and Blue Festival (July 1-4): The city of Akron’s Lock 3 will host a festival during Independence Day weekend with food, music and more in downtown Akron. Admission is free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u6WyZm.
• Hudson Independence Day fireworks celebration: The city of Hudson is putting on its annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Barlow Farm Park. The park will open at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. For more information, visit bit.ly/3y4K2ee.
• Solon fireworks: The City of Solon will put on its annual fireworks show at the Solon Community Park. The park will open at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ymtSOq.
July 2
• Mayfield Village Independence Day celebration: Celebrations will start at Parkview Pool from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Music at The Grove will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m. when a firework show will begin. For more information, visit bit.ly/3njXnKm.
• Berea’s Grindstone Festival (July 2-4): The Grindstone Festival is Berea’s signature Fourth of July celebration. This two-day event includes activities for all ages including paddleboat rides, live music, inflatables, food vendors and fireworks. For more information, visit cityofberea.org/221/grindstone-festival.
• Chardon fireworks: The city of Chardon will host its annual fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Chardon High School. For more information, visit bit.ly/3a0bzoP.
July 3
• Cuyahoga Falls – A Salute to America (July 3-4): Blossom Music Center will host its traditional star-spangled celebration with the Blossom Festival Band, a variety of music and will conclude with fireworks. The show will begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit clevelandorchestra.com.
• Victory Park’s Freedom Festival: Victory Park’s Freedom Festival in North Ridgeville will feature live entertainment, a water ski show, bubble soccer, face painting and more. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be at around 10. Tickets must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/3QOc8mm.
• Outdoor movie in Berea: The city of Berea will play “Field of Dreams” at 9:15 p.m. at Coe Lake Park. Admission is free. For more information, visit cityofberea.org/224/Outdoor-Movies.
July 4
• Light Up the Lake: Cleveland residents and visitors are invited to commemorate this year’s Independence Day with Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks spectacular. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Viewing spots include areas in downtown Cleveland, Flats West Bank, Flats East Bank and North Coast Harbor. For more information, visit clevelandcitycouncil.org/light-lake.
• Strongsville Fourth of July Fireworks and Festival: The city of Strongsville will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks display at the City Commons, on the corner of Pearl and Royalton Roads. Starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be activities such as inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and the Kona Ice truck. Fireworks will begin at dusk. For more information, visit bit.ly/3OIM8a1.
• Old Glory Day in Chardon: The city of Chardon will host its annual Fourth of July celebrations in Chardon Square from 1 to 4 p.m. Decorations will be provided for children to decorate their bikes, scooters or wagons, and they may join the children’s parade. Other festivities include games, music, face painting, balloon animals and a pie eating contest. For more information, visit chardonsquareassociation.org/events/old-glory-day.
• City of Mentor Independence Day celebration: National recording artist The Verve Pipe will perform on the main stage at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. For more information, visit cityofmentor.com/calendar.
• Aurora fireworks: The city of Aurora will host a fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m. at the Pioneer Trail ballfields. For more information, visit bit.ly/3OH0N5K.
• Akron July 4th fireworks: The city of Akron will have three firework displays at Downtown Lock 3 (beginning after the Rubber Ducks game) and at Patterson Park Sports Complex and Akron Executive Airport, both beginning at 9:45 p.m. For more information, visit lock3live.com/featured-events/july-4th-fireworks.
• Fairlawn Independence Day celebration: The city of Fairlawn will host an Independence Day celebration at Bicentennial Park. There will be food, live music and fireworks that will begin approximately at 10 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/3NpdIbt.
July 6
• Asian Lantern Festival (July 6 – Aug. 17): The Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will feature both walk-through and drive-through experiences, large-scale illuminated lantern displays, live acrobatic performances and culturally inspired cuisine. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3bB5eRv.
July 7
• Crocker Park – Movies in the Park: Crocker Park will be playing “The Incredibles,” beginning at dusk in Market Square. Admission is free. For more information, visit crockerpark.com/moviesinthepark.
• Broadview Heights Home Days (July 7-10): Broadview Heights Home Days will feature a variety of activities including rides, live music, a petting zoo and fireworks at Broadview Heights City Hall and Amphitheater. For more information, visit bit.ly/3OLz4kl.
• Cleveland Tall Ships Festival: This four-day festival will take place from July 7 to 10 on downtown Cleveland’s lakefront and will showcase a fleet of tall ships, historical exhibits, live entertainment, kids’ activities and a festival marketplace. For more information, visit tallshipscle.com.
July 8
• Cain Park Arts Festival (July 8-10): Fine arts and crafts fair with food and live entertainment at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Admission is free. For more information, visit cainpark.com/338/Arts-Festival.
• Lakewood Friday Night Flick: The city of Lakewood will be showing “Clifford The Big Red Dog” at the Lakewood Park Bandstand at dusk. Admission is free. For more information, visit lakewoodoh.gov/event/friday-night-flick-2.
July 9
• Farmfest at Lake Metroparks Farmpark: Featuring ribs, beer and live music, families can enjoy farm activities, music and dancing, pony rides and more. The event will be held from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. at Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland with free admission. For more information, visit lakemetroparks.com/events-activities/events/farmfest.
• The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace (July 9 – Aug. 14): Music, artisans, demonstrations and entertainment will be featured at 3033 OH-534 in Rock Creek. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit medievalfaire.com.
• WonderStruck (July 9-10): The music festival at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland will include headliners The Lumineers, Vampire Weekend, All Time Low, Saint Motel and more. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit wonderstruckfest.com.
July 11
• Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17): Cleveland Burger Week will run in Northeast Ohio, where participants can get burger passports to be stamped at participating restaurants throughout the week. Collect 5 stamps and be eligible for the grand-prize drawing. For more information, visit burgerweekcleveland.com.
July 13
• CLE Marketplace: CLE Marketplace is from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beachwood City Hall and will feature more than 30 small business offering a variety of crafts, homemade goods, clothing and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u6Aoqh.
July 15
• Painesville Party in the Park (July 15-17): The Painesville Party in the Park is Ohio’s largest free music festival. It will feature over 30 musical acts both from the Cleveland area and around the county. The festival will be at 7 Richmond Street. For more information, visit facebook.com/ppitp. or call 440-289-4405.
July 16
• Lakewood Summer Meltdown: This year’s Summer Meltdown will feature a 5K race, 1-mile family-fun run and walk, a street festival, outdoor activities, games, food, drinks, live music and more in downtown Lakewood from 4 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit lakewoodalive.org/event/lakewood-summer-meltdown.
• Headlands BeachFest: Headlands BeachFest will be held at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature hands-on activities, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and the Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition. For more information, visit bit.ly/3QSjqFF.
• 31st annual Willoughby ArtsFest: The ArtsFest will host 90 artists displaying a variety of art. Live music will also be played at the Gazebo in Pointe Park in Willoughby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit willoughbyartsfest.com/festival.
July 17
• Paint Like Chagall – pottery painting with Spirit of Clay Art Studio: A Paint Like Chagall children’s event will be led by Kathy Hess of Spirit of Clay Art Studio from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood. The event includes pottery shaped like farm animals, painting supplies and admission to the “Chagall for Children” special exhibit. To register and to learn more, visit maltzmuseum.org.
July 24
• Beachwood Outdoor Movie Nights: The city of Beachwood will host an outdoor movie night, “The Addams Family 2” at the Beachwood Community Center Parking Lot at 5 p.m. Admission is free and a popcorn truck will be available.
July 28
• Streetsboro Family Days (July 28-31): The four-day festival will feature free concerts, fireworks, a beer garden, fair food, craft vendors, a dog show and more at Streetsboro City Park. For more information, visit streetsborofamilydays.org.
• Fairview Park Summerfest (July 28-31): Summerfest will feature live music, a parade, fireworks, carnival rides and more at Bohlken Park. For more information, visit fairviewsummerfest.com.
July 29
• Solon Home Days (July 29-31): This weekend-long annual city festival will feature live performances, kids activities, food trucks, a beer garden and more at the Solon Community Park. For more information, visit solonohio.org/1444/Home-Days.
Aug. 1
• Medina County Fair (Aug. 1-7): The weeklong event will take place at the Medina County Fairgrounds, featuring a variety of events, kid’s activities, live entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit medinaohiofair.com.
Aug. 5
• Independence Home Days (Aug. 5-6): This annual event will feature carnival rides, games, contests, live entertainment, a car show, a beer and wine garden, food and dancing at Elmwood Park. For more information, visit independenceohio.org/home_days/index.php.
• Twin Days Festival (Aug. 5-7): This year’s Twin Days theme is “Welcome 2 the Jungle!” at Glenn Chamberlin Park in Twinsburg. For more information, visit twinsdays.org.
Aug. 6
• Lakewood Arts Festival: The Arts Fest will feature arts, entertainment and more from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Lakewood. For more information, visit lakewoodartsfest.org/default.aspx.
Aug. 7
• Chardon Square Arts Festival: The festival will feature works from over 100 artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chardon Square. For more information, visit chardonsquareassociation.org/events/arts-festival.
Aug. 9
• Cuyahoga County Fair (Aug. 9-14): The six-day fair is at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Guests can enjoy carnival rides, farm animals, live entertainment, arts and crafts, food and more. For more information, visit cuyfair.com.
Aug. 10
• CLE Marketplace: CLE Marketplace is from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beachwood City Hall and features over 30 small business offering a variety of crafts, homemade goods, clothing and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/3NrrY3w.
Aug. 12
• Feast of the Assumption (Aug. 12-15): The four-day street festival will feature a variety of activities including authentic Italian food, crafts booths and live music in Cleveland’s Little Italy.
Aug. 14
• Affair on the Square – Craft and Vintage Fair: This festival will bring together over 140 makers of handmade crafts and will also feature live music, kids activities and food from local food trucks in Medina’s Public Square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit affaironthesquare.net.
• Beachwood Outdoor Movie Night: The city of Beachwood will host an outdoor movie night featuring “Moana” at the Beachwood Community Center Parking Lot at 5 p.m. Admission is free and a popcorn truck will be available.
Aug. 19
• Mentor CityFest (Aug. 19-20): The two-day festival will feature activities, games, entertainment, food and more at Mentor Civic Center Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u1z5sz.
Aug. 27
• Solon Pop-Up in the Park: This event is at the Solon Community Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of local artists, crafters, food and a farmers’ market. For more information, visit bit.ly/3I3iwCf.
Aug. 31
• Geauga County Fair (Aug. 31 – Sept. 5): The six-day fair is at the Great Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton village. Guests can enjoy carnival rides, farm animals, live entertainment, arts and crafts, food and more. For more information, visit geaugafair.com.
Sept. 3
• Cleveland National Air Show (Sept. 3-5): This three-day annual event showcases aerial thrills featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, gravity defying aerobatics, parachuting and more. Ground attractions include interactive displays, kid-friendly activities, drones and unique aircrafts at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. For more information, visit clevelandairshow.com
- Compiled by Katie Signer, the Lori Weinstein Marketing at the Cleveland Jewish News.