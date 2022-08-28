Vacations that transcend the imagination

Sponsored Content
The perfect journey takes you to places unknown, beyond mere longitudes and latitudes. Celebrity cruise destinations allow you to explore all seven continents. Over 300 destinations in 79 countries. From the charm and history of locations like Marseille, France, to the rich culture of Asia, the rugged beauty of Alaska, and the dreamy beaches of the South Pacific. Celebrity can help you broaden your horizons. Let the journey begin!
About Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of a fleet of 15 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service.
Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world,
From bow to aft, Celebrity’s ships are a marvel of design and engineering that are worth exploring. Here are just some of the ways to enjoy your onboard experience!
Solarium glass domed
One of the best things to do on a cruise is to spend time at the pool. Comfortable loungers, tropical cocktails and a choice of pool venues are just a few of the reasons why the pool decks are among the most popular spots on your cruise ship. Head to the Solarium, a peaceful, adults-only haven where it’s easy to leave all your worries behind. This glass-domed indoor area includes a pool, hot tubs, soothing fountains, and at-your-service drink attendants. Or spend time with the family on the main outdoor pool deck and swim laps, play water polo, or simply bask in the warmth of the sun.
Work out at the fitness center
Even though you’re on vacation, you won’t want to miss working out at the state-of-the-art fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the sea. Continue your usual workout routine – cardio, core, free weights, treadmill – or try something new by signing up for one of our fun exercise classes, which are available for every fitness level and run the gamut from aerobics to Zumba. Use your time at sea to get in shape with a boot camp, followed by a soothing sauna session or a refreshing dip in The Solarium pool.
Attend an art auction
When thinking of what to do on a cruise, participating in an art auction probably never crossed your mind. However, on Celebrity Cruises, you can register for a paddle (or card) and join one of the fun auctions on board. Sip champagne as you peruse an exciting collection of classic and modern artwork on display. Before the bidding begins, you can listen to an art lecture or learn the basics of the auctioning process.
Treat yourself to a spa day
Indulge your urge to splurge on a variety of treatments and services at The Spa, one of the most relaxing places to spend a day at sea. Book a massage or facial treatment, treat yourself to a rejuvenating wrap, sit back and get pampered with a pedicure, or reserve an appointment for a variety of “MedSpa” treatments including Botox or acupuncture during your cruise.
Explore new cuisines
Culinary adventure and cruising go hand in hand during a vacation with Celebrity. Every day offers an opportunity to delight your taste buds and discover something new and delicious during a meal in our Main Dining Room or at one of our specialty restaurants. There’s no shortage of live entertainment to enjoy during your cruise. At the state-of-the-art theater, watch a Broadway – worthy show filled with evocative music, acrobatics, colorful sets, and captivating stories. See song and dance productions, and take the kids to sing-a-longs and dance-alongs, backed by the scintillating sounds of a full orchestra.
Tempt lady luck
Onboard casino, where you can play Vegas-style table games, including blackjack, craps, and baccarat. Meanwhile, slots enthusiasts can have a go at video slot games, including Wheel of Fortune, Double Gold and Super Star Poker.
Dance
Where can you dance on a Celebrity cruise? Pretty much anywhere. Sway to Motown tunes, top 40 hits, or tropical music played by a talented band of entertainers while hanging out by the pool. At the Sky Observation Lounge, dance under the stars and listen to the DJ’s music beneath the crystal-clear glass ceiling.
Expand your knowledge
Foster your interests or discover new hobbies at one of the many daily classes offered during your cruise. Learn the basics of digital photography, the art of watercolor, or the craft of jewelry creation. Or head to the onboard library and choose from a selection of fiction and nonfiction titles from the floor-to-ceiling bookcases. The cozy room invites you to relax as you sink into a sofa and get lost in a classic novel or latest bestseller.
