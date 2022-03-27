Sponsored Content
Royal Caribbean International has announced the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, which will set sail from its home port in Fort Lauderdale, March 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer vacations in May 2022.
New Adventures on the new Wonder of the Seas and Favorite Oasis Class gone bolder
Families and travelers alike have a new wave of possibilities across Wonder’s eight distinct neighborhoods, an Oasis Class ship first, that includes all-new features:
Suite Neighborhood offers Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back along with favorites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant for Suite Lounge. Plus, the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10.
Wonder Playscape is the next level thrills for kids, that includes an underwater-themed play area with a whole new adventure with slides, climbing walls, games, an interactive mural activated by touch and puzzles that will make them wonder if any playground will ever be the same.
The Vue, with the happiest of happy hours, can be found at this new cantilevered bar. The Vue offers panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck all day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy overhead.
Pool deck experience, The Lime & Coconut is at the center of the Caribbean vibes, with two poolside bars, live music; while the trio of high-speed waterslides, The Perfect Storm, and kids aqua park
Splashaway Bay, keep the young and young at heart at Casitas, in-pool loungers and more make for a variety of great places to kick back, especially to catch a movie under the stars at the largest poolside movie screen in the Royal Caribbean fleet.
More favorites, unmatched signature features and experiences found from one neighborhood to the next, including the tallest slide a sea, The Ultimate Abyss, the newly designed, dedicated kids and teens spaces at Adventure Ocean, Social 100 and the Patio, the FlowRider surf simulator, twin rock-climbing walls and the 10 decks-high zip line. From riding the carousel in the family favorite Boardwalk neighborhood, inspired by renowned boardwalks like Coney Island to fine dining in Central Park, and the variety of restaurants and showstopping entertainment in between, no day on board will be the same!
The action-packed ship will deliver multiple ways to adventure with seven-night sailings to Eastern and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, visiting tropical destinations like Cozumel, Mexico, Phillipsburg, St. Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico and more. No matter the itinerary, guests choose, every sailing will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. A day of thrill and chill unlike any other.
May 2022, the Wonder of the Seas heads for the Mediterranean to take center stage for its inaugural European season from Barcelona and Rome on seven-night shores of Europe’s most iconic and historic destinations, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Capri, Italy and more.
Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest of technology and guest’s experiences for today’s adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents. Royal Caribbean has also been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Reader’s Choice Awards.
Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safe and healthier cruise vacation on all their sailings.
Arlene Goldberg is president and owner of Action Travel Center in Solon. She can be contacted at actiontravelnow.com or 440-248-4949, ext. 3011. You can watch her on Thursdays at noon on WKYC’s “It’s about You.” Action Travel is Celebrating 40-plus years in Solon.
Content provided by our advertising partner