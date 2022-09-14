Twelve physicians from Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system, were named to the 2022-23 Best Doctors in Northeast Ohio list published in Cleveland Magazine.
They are hand surgeons Dr. John Dietrich, Dr. Mollie Manley, Dr. Nathan Monaco and Dr. T.J. Reilly; orthopedic surgeons Dr. Daniel Myer and Dr. William Scully; pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Fleissner; physical medicine and rehabilitation physician Dr. Travis Cleland; plastic and reconstructive surgeons Dr. Derek Cody, Dr. Lewis Diulus, Dr. Gary Pennington and Dr. Douglas Wagner.
Top doctors chosen for this honor are decided by impartial peer review in an online survey from Professional Research Services, which was sent to all certified doctors within the Cleveland area. Thousands of votes were cast honoring excellence in the medical field, according to a news release.
“While this recognition is a wonderful individual honor, the accolades should be shared with the tremendous team around me who work tirelessly to provide the highest level of care,” Scully, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellowship trained in adult reconstruction orthopedics, said in the release. “The service, empathy and care my staff provides to each and every one of our patients is truly what makes the Crystal Clinic experience second to none.”