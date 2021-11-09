Thirteen physicians from Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system, were named to the 2021-22 Best Doctors list to be published in Cleveland Magazine.
They are: Orthopaedic surgeons: Dr. John Dietrich; Dr. Robert Kepley; Dr. Jovan Laskovski; Dr. Scot Miller; Dr. Nathan Monaco; Dr. Daniel Myer; Dr. Curtis Noel; and Dr. T.J. Reilly
Physical medicine and rehabilitation physician: Dr. James Klejka
Plastic and reconstructive surgeons: Dr. Derek Cody; Dr. Lewis Diulus; Dr. Gary Pennington; and Dr. Douglas Wagner
Top doctors chosen for the honor are decided by impartial peer review in an online survey from Professional Research Services, which was sent to all certified doctors within the Cleveland area and thousands of votes were cast honoring excellence in the medical field, according to a news release.
“I am honored to be chosen as a best doctor,” said Pennington, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon who also completed fellowship training in hand and microvascular surgery in the release. “I am especially grateful to be part of 13 Crystal Clinic physicians selected to receive this honor,”.
Monaco, who specializes in orthopaedic surgery of the hand and upper extremities, said in the release, “I have dedicated a great deal of my life to learn, practice and teach upper extremity surgery. It is an inspiring honor to be included in the listing and to be recognized as one of the best doctors in my field.”