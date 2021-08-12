The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland announced the 2021 class of Harrington Scholar-Innovators July 8. The award supports drug discovery projects including new treatments for multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Graft vs. Host disease, liver injury/fibrosis (NASH), Parkinson’s disease, and the field of longevity and aging.
Each Scholar has access to several rounds of capital reaching up to a total of $700,000 as well as facilitated access to Harington Discovery Institute’s commercial partners Advent-Harington Impact Fund and BioMotiv, and to its charitable partner Morgan Stanley GIFT Cures.
The 2021 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award recipients are as follows.
• Dr. Jennifer Chen from the University of California, San Francisco: studying reversing liver fibrosis
• Dr. John Chorba from the University of California, San Francisco: studying a novel treatment for atherosclerosis
• Dr. Joseph Contessa from Yale University in New Haven, Conn.: studying a new target and drug for lung cancer
• Dr. Toren Finkel from University of Pittsburgh: studying anti-aging agents
• Dr. Maria Grazia Roncarolo from Stanford University in California: studying new cell therapy for transplantation
• Dr. Aaron Schimmer University of Toronto: studying a treatment for multiple cancers and neurological diseases
• Dr. Jill Smith from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C: studying a new treatment for pancreatic cancer
• Dr. Xinnan Wang from Stanford University: studying targeting and treating Parkinson’s disease.