Dr. Alex A. Adjei will serve as the new chair of Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, starting in July, according to a news release.
He succeeds Dr. Jame Abraham, who served as interim chair since May 2021 after former chair Dr. Brian Bolwell was appointed chair, physician leadership and development, within the Mandel Global Leadership and Learning Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Abraham will continue in his role as chair of the department of hematology and medical oncology at Taussig Cancer Institute.
Adjei previously served as a consultant in oncology, professor of oncology and professor of pharmacology at Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minn. He oversaw oncology, or cancer, drug development, as well as lung cancer research and treatment across various Mayo Clinic sites and he co-led the developmental therapeutics program at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, the release stated.
“It’s an honor to welcome Dr. Adjei to lead our Taussig Cancer Institute,” Cleveland Clinic Chief of Staff Dr. Beri Ridgeway said in the release. “His clinical expertise, extensive research accomplishments in oncology, and significant leadership experience will benefit our institute and advance patient care.”
Adjei has focused his career and research on experimental therapeutics, regulatory science and clinical drug development and led a multidisciplinary team of researchers to evaluate new drug therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, or cancer in blood forming tissues.
Previously, Adjei served as the Katharine Anne Gioja Chair of Cancer Medicine, senior vice president of clinical research, chairman of the department of medicine and professor of oncology at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y.
“Cancer is one of the most distressing diseases afflicting humans,” Adjei said in the release. “Thankfully, with recent scientific advances, we are making progress toward understanding, preventing and treating all forms of cancers. I’m truly honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with this team of talented professionals and help position Cleveland Clinic at the forefront of cancer care.”
A native of Ghana, Adjei earned his medical degree from the University of Ghana Medical School and his Ph.D. from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.