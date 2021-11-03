Advanced Pediatrics in Beachwood will join the Akron Children’s Hospital network of pediatric primary care offices, effective Nov. 19.
Drs. Arthur Lavin and Julie Hertzer will become Akron Children’s providers and the new practice name will be Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics, Beachwood.
“We searched for a reliable partner that would see the special nature of pediatric practice organized around responding to the specific needs of each child and their family,” Lavin said in a news release. “Akron Children’s shares that focus of caring for the whole patient and building relationships with families.”
Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics, Beachwood will be located at the current Advanced Pediatrics office at 3733 Park East Drive, Suite 102. Several Akron Children’s subspeciality services, including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, rheumatology and allergy and immunology, are already offered in Suite 230 of the same building.
“We’re excited to add pediatric primary care to the services we offer in Beachwood,” said Mike Mainwaring, Akron Children’s vice president of community care, said. “Patients will continue to enjoy the compassionate primary care Drs. Lavin and Hertzer provide – with added benefits including an after-hours nurse line and access to Akron Children’s specialists.”