Enrolling in Medicare for the first time can be an intimidating task for people who don’t know how the process works. Finding a trustworthy insurance agent can help them navigate the process and find the best options for their specific needs.
Brian Friedman, president of Net Insurance Solutions in Cleveland; Bill Grossman, owner of HealthTru and authorized agent with Health Markets in Woodmere and Highland Heights; and Markietta Stevenson, independent insurance broker at MLS insurance in Cleveland Heights, offered insight into the process of enrolling in Medicare for the first time and detailed the benefits of speaking with an experienced professional.
“Original Medicare covers 80% of hospital and doctor bills,” Friedman said. “It is a law that everyone that qualifies for Original Medicare has to have it.”
However, there is no limit on what the remaining 20% could add up to and Original Medicare does not cover prescription drugs, dental, vision or hearing aids, he said. Therefore, most Medicare recipients enroll in a Medicare Advantage or supplement plan so they can be protected from the remaining 20% and receive extra benefits.
There is an open enrollment period each year from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, during which eligible people can opt-in and current Medicare recipients can make changes to their plans, he explained.
“If they are just turning 65 outside of open enrollment, they have a window of time to initially enroll,” he said. “If they are already a Medicare recipient and they need to make changes, some people have special circumstances where they can change plans but not most people. That is why the annual open enrollment period is so important.”
Friedman advised those who are already Medicare recipients review their plans during the enrollment period to ensure they still have the best fit for 2023.
Grossman pointed out certain qualifying people under age 65 can receive Medicare.
“You could be under 65, and I have clients in their 20s on Medicare because they’re disabled,” he said.
To qualify for Medicare due to disability, applicants must have been disabled for at least 24 months, he explained. Another qualifying condition for Medicare under age 65 is end-stage renal failure.
It is equally important for agents to inquire about their clients as it is for clients to inquire about their agents, he said.
“Questions the agent, or the professional, should be asking them is ‘who are your doctors, what are your prescriptions, where do you get your health care taken care of,’” he said.
If they are on an Advantage plan, Grossman further suggested agents ask their clients who their dentists are.
“If, for example, they’re happy with their particular coverage, they don’t necessarily have to do anything for the upcoming year. They can just roll over,” Stevenson said. “It’s very important to have an annual review every year with an insurance professional to make sure their coverages are going to give them what it is they’re looking for each year.”
She noted other qualifying events in which people may make changes to or enroll in Medicare are moving in or out of a particular service area for a plan that they have, going into a long-term care institution, or if they are over 65 and working, and decide to retire.
She recommended going with a trusted sales adviser or the particular group or carrier that they are with.
When meeting with an insurance professional, Stevenson suggested clients ask about their experience, and make sure they are licensed and can get them the right information. She further advised they ask about what coverages they will have.
“You want to make sure, every year, that your drugs that you want to be covered are included,” she said. “You want to make sure your doctors and facilities are included and you want to make sure the services that are most important to you are covered.”