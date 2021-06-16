Midtown Health Center will be named the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Ahuja Center for Women & Children in honor of Monte and Usha Ahuja, who recently donated over $10 million to the University Hospitals health center. The gift is in honor of Ahuja daughters, Manisha Ahuja Sethi and Ritu Ahuja Khanna
“Monte and Usha’s extraordinary gift is a testament to their passion for health care and their dedication to strengthening our community,” UH CEO Dr. Cliff A. Megerian said in a news release.
UH Rainbow Ahuja Center for Women & Children opened in July 2018 at Euclid Avenue and East 59th Street in the MidTown neighborhood. The center provides outpatient pediatrics, OB/GYN care, as well as other medical and social services.
“This facility is more than a building, it’s an extension of Rainbow’s enduring mission to serve children and families,” Monte Ahuja said in the release. “The center brings critically needed care and services into the community, helping to transform lives and strengthen surrounding neighborhoods.”
The Ahuja’s gift will also establish the Monte and Usha Ahuja Chair in Clinical Excellence in honor of Dr. Richard L. Stein.
“Monte and Usha’s generous gift will allows us to better serve families,” Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and MacDonald Women’s hospitals as well as the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation, said in the release. “Their inspiring and compassionate support will help us address health disparities right here in our community.”