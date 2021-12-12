Akron’s Children’s Hospital recently achieved Magnet Recognition through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program for the fourth time.
The Magnet Recognition Program identifies health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence and it is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice, according to a news release.
“Receiving Magnet recognition for the fourth time is a great achievement as it demonstrates Akron Children’s provides the very best patient care in a high quality, safe environment that supports professionalism in nursing,” Chris Gessner, president and CEO of Akron Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “Fewer than 2% of hospitals have achieved Magnet four times. It’s an honor we can all take pride in and celebrates the excellent work of our nurses who come together to make a difference for kids.”
The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, the Magnet Recognition Program evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.
Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality.
“I am particularly proud that we were able to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to patient and family-centered care during a global pandemic, including the recent surge in local pediatric COVID-19 cases and staffing challenges,” said Christine Young, chief of hospital-based services and chief nursing officer for Akron Children’s, in the release.
According to the release, research shows that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information, lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates, higher job satisfaction among nurses, and lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.