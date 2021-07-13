Akron Children’s Hospital opened a new pediatric primary care and rehabilitative services facility in the Stow area June 29 at 2019 Graham Road.
Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics in Stow includes eight exam rooms, separate waiting areas for sick and well patients, and artwork created by local students.
According to a news release, the Stow practice is the 33rd facility in the Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics network.
The Akron Children’s Rehabilitative Services practice will open in the fall. The office will include outpatient occupational therapy and speech therapy, feeding therapy, and nutrition.