Akron Children’s Hospital opened a sports rehabilitation program at Pinnacle Sports at 313 Medina Road in Medina. The program will service athletes ages 10 through college-age.
Services at the center include treatment for sprains, strains, fractures and more.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Pinnacle Sports to offer young athletes and their families another convenient location for care and rehab of sports injuries,” Mike Ross, physical therapist and Akron Children’s Sports Rehabilitation satellite supervisor, said in a news release.
The new space includes a throwing wall to aid in rehabilitation services. After using the throwing wall, patients can use the indoor and outdoor fields to continue their rehabilitation.
“We can use all of what the Pinnacle facility has to offer: multiple fields, throwing and batting cages, Olympic weight room, soccer fields and sports courts,” Ross said. “We are also rolling out an injury prevention program to help middle school and high school athletes reduce injury risk by improving their strength, speed and agility.”