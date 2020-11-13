Berris Optical
33532 Aurora Road
Solon, OH 44139
440-349-2225
Berris Optical has been the top choice for family eye care in Solon for 30 years. Berris Optical offers a full range of vision care, including comprehensive eye examinations, screenings for glaucoma and cataracts, treatment of medical eye conditions, refractive eye surgery co-management, contact lens fittings, eyeglass adjustments and repairs.
Eyewear @ The Vantage
27040 Cedar Road, Suite 109
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-514-3322
New name, same incomparable service, with genuine caring for each customer. Ditch the online and chain store approach. Bring in your face and we’ll take care of the rest. Every pair of glasses is chosen and crafted to fit you – your personality, your needs and lifestyle. You’ll look “spec”-tacular. Promise.
Eyezone Optical
Dmitriy Shvets
Specialty: Optometry
5852 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
440-684-0800
We are pleased to welcome you to our practice. Our commitment is not just in meeting your expectations, but in exceeding them. Because we know how much your eye health and appearance can mean to the quality of your life, we’re committed to excellence in servicing your complete eye care needs.
Retina Center of Ohio
Suber Huang, M.D., MBA
Specialty: Ophthalmology, retina
1611 S. Green Road, Suite 230
Cleveland, OH 44121
216-382-3366
Dr. Huang specializes in medical and surgical diseases of the retina. His expertise includes the diagnosis and treatment of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, complications of eye surgery, vein occlusion, macular pucker, macular hole, trauma and genetic syndromes. He is
available for new patient visits, emergencies, consultations, retina surgery and second-opinion evaluations.
